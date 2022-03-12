The North Adams 4th Grade Boys were champions of the Mini-SHAC. Front row, from left, C.J. Boner, Braxton Hesler, Drew McCann, Dawson Souder, Jace Michael, Kruze Winkler, and Rylan Souder; Back row, from left,Coaches Justin Michael, Jason Hesler, and Josh Souder. Not pictured wereBryson Moore and Zane Rothwell.

These are actually 5th grade girls but they played in the 6th grade division, and were champions of the Mini-SHAC Tournament. Front row, from left,Sydney McCann, Denali Pence, Tenzlee Burns, and Marnie Tolle; Back row, from left, Coach Mackenzie Burns, Ashlynn Bolton, Sophia Barlow, Chloe Armstrong, Coach Leah Laxton, Kennedi Campbell, and Coach Katey McCann.

The Peebles 6th grade boys finished 10-0 in the regular season and 3-0 in the tournament to become Mini-SHAC champions. Front row, from left,Lucas Krieger, Cole Elliott, Lucas Schmus, and Bo Johnson; Back row, from left, Coach Ty Stephens, Braylen Stephens, Cooper Meade, Hearlie Schutte, Asa Minton, Liam Shoemaker, and Coach Josh Johnson.

The North Adams third grade boys squad finished undefeated in Mini-SHAC play, regular season and tournament champions. Front row, from left, Zane Ward, Ryker Manning, Beckett Garrison, and Siler Hupp; Back row, from left, Coach Andy Garrison, Kade Cornette, Easton Gill, Rayce Young, Brantlee Bolton, Levi Lahmers, and Coach Sam Lahmers.

