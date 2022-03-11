By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Manchester Local School District Board of Education held a special board meeting on March 2 at Manchester High School to approve and announce a new Superintendent. Board President Troy Thatcher called the meeting to order. All board members were present except Roddy Farley. The Pledge of Allegiance followed a moment of silence.

Dave McFarland made a motion to approve the agenda. seconded by Joel Hanson. All were in favor, motion carried. Hanson made a motion to enter an executive session seconded by Owen Applegate. All were in favor, motion carried, and entered executive session at 6:34 p.m. The board was back in regular session at 7:14 p.m.

McFarland made a motion, seconded by Hanson to employ Nick Roberts as Manchester Local School District Superintendent effective August 1, 2022, for a three-year contract. Troy Thatcher gave a brief speech regarding the quality candidates the board interviewed. He said, “The good catches are out there right now. I just want everybody to know that we did have some great candidates. Good people do want to come here, and it was a tough decision. But we’re confident that Mr. Roberts is going to lead us for the next three years and do a great job.” All were in favor of hiring Mr. Roberts, motion carried.

First, Mr. Roberts made a statement to thank the community members and his family for being present. He said he was elated to be in the Manchester School District. Roberts has been the principal at Manchester Elementary for eight years. Previously he was the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal, and before that, he was a school teacher in the district. Mr. Roberts is a Manchester alumnus, a 1998 graduate. He communicated a passion for the area and relayed that he has never wanted to leave the district.

Roberts’ goal is to work with everyone to build and sustain a positive culture for the kids. He stated, “Kids will be at the forefront. Culture, communication, and collaboration, that’s what it needs to be.” Roberts added that he is receptive to ideas, and he will listen whether he agrees or disagrees. “As a whole, high school, elementary, every employee within the district, no matter who it is, we need to work together for the kids. And I think we can do that with a we mentality.”

Applegate made a motion seconded by McFarland to adjourn the meeting. All were in favor, motion carried.

The Defender spoke with Roberts after the meeting and talked about some of the challenges he faces. He said changing the culture a bit and being on an even more positive trajectory while focusing on collaboration.

“We need to work together as a team to address any challenges pertaining to student safety, discipline, and educational objectives to create a positive learning climate,” Roberts explained. When asked what he will do to inspire staff and students regularly, Roberts replied, “I want to be a different type of Superintendent, more of a walking Superintendent. Be available, walk around, go to breakfast duty at least one day a week in each building, be available like that.” Roberts isn’t big on titles or roles and emphasizes the we mentality with high expectations. He concludes, “It’s a reflection on everyone. It’s a reflection on the district. It’s a reflection on the kids. It’s a reflection of style. You get more buy-in that way. A positive learning environment is created and we need to sustain a positive learning culture.”

The Defender congratulates Mr. Roberts on his new position and looks forward to working closely with him over the next three years to highlight the best of the MLSD District.