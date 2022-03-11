Connor Rhoden gets his hacks in on some soft toss in the cage at a recent North Adams baseball practice. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Rob Meade returns for his 13th season a the helm of the North Adams Green Devils baseball program and in 2022 will face some obstacles that he hasn’t had to deal with very often. The Devils lost some valuable pieces of their lineup to graduation in 2021 and also face another rare issue for them, low numbers. For the first time in a number of years, the Devils will not field a JV squad as they go into this spring with just 13 players on the roster. The good news- most of those 13 are going to be versatile enough to fill in at a number of different positions, so perhaps 13 will be a lucky number all around.

In 2021, the Devils finished 12-10 with a 9-4 mark in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, but their season ended in disappointing fashion with a 2-1 home loss to Chesapeake in the Division III sectional tournament. Gone from that group are starters Seth Meade, Cade Meade (who are now playing college baseball at Wright State Lake), and R,J. Taylor, along with reserves Dakota Thatcher and Wyatt Roades. Losing baseball talent and IQ of that quality will definitely be a task to replace.

“I’ve got two seniors and no freshmen on this year’s team,” said Coach Meade. Those two seniors are the versatile Brady Lung along with Lukas Roush, who is coming back from an ACL injury.

As it is with most high school baseball teams, the Devils will need solid pitching to be competitive and Coach Meade says that at least 10 of his players could see time on the rubber this spring. The ace of the staff should be Ccaleb Rothwell, who was 2-5 last season with a sparkling 2/.6 earned run average. Afer Rothwell sees a mixture of arms, including his two seniors along with Logan Shupert, who the head coach predicts could see a lot of innings.

“I’ve got those four guys who have thrown varsity innings, along with Easton Daulton, Nathan Parks, Landon Swayne, all of whom could see time on the mound,” says Meade. “Lukas (Roush) should be back behind the plate, backed up by junior Connor Rhoden in his first high school season.”

Around the infield, Meade says that Lung will see a lot of time at first base, Kelby Moore at second base, a combination of Roush and Rothwell at shortstop, with Parks and Shupert at third base. Asher Young will man left field, with Daulton in center field, and Taylor in right.

“I think that most days we will be able to put a solid player at all nine positions,” said Coach Meade.

On offense, the leading returning average belongs to Roush at .325, backed up by Daulton (.280), Lung (.279), and Rothwell (.273).

“We’re going to have to string together hits together and move some runners,” says Meade. “We don’t have a lot of team speed and we’re not going to hit the ball with a lot of home run power, but we have some kids with gap-to-gap power. Our park is a tough one for hitters, the ball doesn’t carry well here at all. I think that we can go 1 through 8 in the lineup and have average to a little better at-bats. I don’t think we’ll hit the ball out of the park, but I hope I’m surprised there.”

As far as the SHAC is concerned, Meade sees Fairfield as a strong competitor in the big school division, followed by Eastern Brown. In the small school Meade sees Whiteoak and Manchester as top squads.

“Still I think the conference is balanced,” says Meade. “I don’t know if we can go beat the really good teams but I think that we’re going to compete every day. Even though we are low on numbers, we’re not going to be running the Bad News Bears out there. We have to stay healthy and have people play up to their capabilities.”