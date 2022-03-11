On February 24, 20 spellers from grades four through eight represented their schools in the Adams County Ohio Valley School District Spelling Bee held at West Union Elementary. After several rounds of competition, the following students distinguished themselves as the top spellers. They are pictured above. From left, Third Place: Myla Wolke- North Adams High School, Grade 8; Seconnd Place: Eros Dunkin- North Adams Elementary, Grade 5; and First Place: Annabelle Wallace-Peebles Elementary, Grade 4. (Photo provided by ACOVSD)

Congratulations to all of the winners and contestants.