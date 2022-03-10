By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the close of the regular season comes the onset of postseason accolades and the coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys’ basketball squads met on February 20 to nominate and vote on the members of the 2021-22 All-Conference Team. Each coach in attendance can nominate players from their squad for All-SHAC honors and the coaches then vote and 15 young men were chosen.

Of those 15, four players from Adams County schools were recognized- Peebles senior Alan McCoy, North Adams sophomore Bransyn Copas, Manchester senior Isaiah Scott, and Peebles junior Zane Porter.

The 6’5” McCoy was the go-to guy on the inside for this year’s Peebles squad and also developed a nice mid-range game, averaging 16.1 points a game to lead the Tribe. Most fans were aware of Porter’s prowess from the pitching mound in baseball, but he became a pleasant surprise for the Indians on the hardwood, becoming the team’s main outside threat, putting in 14.6 points per game.

It was a memorable senior year for Manchester’s Scott, as he scored his 1.000th career point and later in the season passed up his father, MHS head coach Greg Scott, as the school’s all-time leading scorer. Scott completed his final campaign as a Greyhound averaging 18.5 points a game.

The youngest county memeber of the All-SHAC Team is North Adams sophomore point guard Bransyn Copas, who despite usually being the main focus of the opponent’s defense, still put up 17.2 points per game and will have two more seasons to continue exciting the North Adams faithful with his hoops exploits.

The remainder of the 2021-22 SHAC All-Conference Boys Team includes: Bradley Ashbaugh and Landon Barnett (Whiteoak); Braiden Bennington and Gabe Fyffe (Ripley); Jayden Bradshaw and Blake Coffman (Fayetteville); Tytis Cannonand Reese Teeters (Fairfield); Brady Chisman (Lynchburg); and Luke Garrett and Trent Hundley (Eastern Brown).

All of the young men above were honored at the SHAC Winter Sports Awards at Peebles High School on Sunday, March 6 where Eastern’s Hundley was named the SHAC Player of the Year and Fairfield’s Josh Howland was named the SHAC Coach of the Year.

2021-22 SHAC Boys BB Standings

Division I

Eastern Brown 12-1

Fairfield 10-2

North Adams 8-5

Lynchburg 4-8

West Union 0-13

Division II

Fayetteville 10-3

Ripley 8-4

Whiteoak 5-7

Peebles 5-8

Manchester 1-12