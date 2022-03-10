The People’s Defender recently received notification that the newspaper had been awarded four different awards in the annual Ohio News Media Association Osman C. Hooper Newspaper Competition.

Former Defender reporter Ashley McCarty received a Third Place award in Best Local Feature for her story titled “One year, three men, three funerals.” The judges said, “Great quotes. The portraits of the men make them real.”

For the second time in three years, Defender Sports Editor Mark Carpenter was awarded First Place in the category of Best Sports Coverage. “A strong, diverse and complete sports section. Great, active photography and a section that isn’t afraid to give lead coverage to a great junior high team. The [sports] sections are salted with a good variety of scoreboards and smaller features,” the judges explained.

The Defender also received a Second Place award in the category of Best Sports Feature for Carpenter’s story titled, “MHS great Mickey Wells passes away at the age of 79”. According to the judges, “A moving tribute to a local sports legend who died in February. The feature told the story of Mickey Wells from his days as a high school athlete at Manchester High School to his days as a college player and coach to his days as a booster of local teams and mentor to young athletes.”

Finally, the Defender received a Second Place award in the category of Best Headline, “A long time ago in a Science class not so far away”, for a story about North Adams Science teacher Matt Young. “The headline does a great job in summarizing the story in a creative, engaging style.”

Nearly two dozen non-daily newspapers from across Ohio submitted over 460 entries for the 2022 Hooper Awards. Competing newspapers were divided into three divisions based on circulation information on file with ONMA. Division A – circulation of 4300 and above, Division B – circulation 2501-4299; Division C – circulation of 2500 and below. Entries were independently judged by a blue ribbon panel of experts in the fields of design, photography, advertising and journalism.

The contest is named after an important Ohio journalist. When the Ohio News Media Association was established in 1933 as the Ohio Newspaper Association, Osman Hooper was already a significant contributor to the organization. For many years he conducted the annual “Ohio Newspaper Show” which was held as part of the Buckeye Press Association convention in Columbus. At the turn of the century, the Buckeye Press Association, which represented weekly newspaper publishers, and the Associated Ohio Dailies were conducting separate events. ONA’s founding was the result of their merger into a single state trade association.