By Julia McCane-Knox

Ohio’s statewide delivery service will be unavailable to deliver new requests for two months, effective February 28. This will mean significant delays in delivery of requested items in both our SEO Library Consortium and OhioLINK, the consortium for Ohio’s colleges and universities. In order to help minimize the delay, Adams County Public Library is partnering with other neighboring libraries. This means many requests for material from Brown, Pike, and Highland Counties will continue to be processed and shared during this time.

Adams County Public Library is a member of the SEO Library Consortium, sharing a collection with more than 100 libraries in Ohio. This pause in service is necessary in order for Ohio to end the contract with the current carrier, STAT, due to an inability to keep up with demand and adequately safeguard materials. Ohio will be returning to the previous delivery vendor, Priority Dispatch. Our hope is that this return to Priority will truly bring our delivery services back to the level we expect.

If you urgently need materials, please contact staff, as we may be able to expedite an item’s arrival, and we will continue to purchase materials that are in demand. Existing holds and holds placed during this time period will still be filled in the order placed, as items become available. For more information about Statewide Delivery, go to our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on the Delivery Delays post.

Join us at the Peebles and West Union Libraries for Book March Madness. During the first four weeks in March, you can vote for your favorite sports-themed book. Stop by the library or vote online. Stay tuned because each week, we will post the winner until we narrow it down to the champion! To encourage a love of reading in your little ones, sign them up to receive books monthly by mail from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Any Adams County child under 5 is eligible. Just go to our website then scroll over the Resources tab and click Imagination Library.

Sign up your preschooler for the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The concept is simple, the rewards are priceless! Read a book (any book) to your newborn, infant, toddler, or preschooler daily. The goal is to read 1,000 books before your child goes to kindergarten. Sound hard? Not really. Think about it. Three hundred and sixty-five days make up one year. In three years, you could read 1,095 books together! In addition, these bonding moments last a lifetime and support lifelong learning and the love of reading. To keep track of the books that you read, just download the Beanstack app or stop by any Adams County Library to pick up a reading log. Each time your child reads 100 books, stop by the library to pick up a prize.

In addition, we offer fax, copy, and printing services. The cost to fax is $1 for the first page and .10¢ for each additional page. The cost to copy and print is .10¢ per page for black and white and .35¢ per page for color. For these services, walk into the library or use curbside services for staff assistance. No appointment is necessary, just call your local library if you have any questions or if you would like to use curbside services: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.