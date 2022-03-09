Teresa Arlene Setty, 67 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Eagle Creek Nursing Home in West Union.

Teresa was born in West Union, Ohio, on September 13, 1954, the daughter of the late Bi and Olive (Bennington) Setty

In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Setty; and four sisters, Carolyn Bennington, Linda Graham, Libby Evans, and Christa Setty. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Michelle Setty of Peebles; two brothers, Decil Setty of Seaman and David (Kathy) Setty of Mineral Springs; and a sister, Sherry (Tony) Bennington of Cedar Mills. Teresa will be missed by her granddaughter, Jessica Setty.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio. Dave Hopkins will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.