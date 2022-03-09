Dawn K. Hodge, age 61 years of Otway, Ohio passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Dawn was born July 4, 1960 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to the late Catherine Jeffries. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Ted Setty.

Survivors include her daughter, Leanna Davis of Otway; special friend Carl Setty of Lynx; and two grandchildren, Haylee Davis and Hunter Davis.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Graveside services will follow in the White Oak Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.