SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Byron Stephens

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Frankie and Katy Stephens

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Basketball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competition

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Spending with my team

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Jason Aldean

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Florida-Alabama

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Remember the Titans”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Impractical Jokers

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Physical Education

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing any sport

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Tyler Wilson

FUTURE PLANS:

Being a teacher