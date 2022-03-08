SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Byron Stephens
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Frankie and Katy Stephens
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Basketball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competition
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Spending with my team
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Jason Aldean
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Florida-Alabama
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Remember the Titans”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Impractical Jokers
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Physical Education
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing any sport
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Tyler Wilson
FUTURE PLANS:
Being a teacher