News Release

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) and the Adams County Medical Foundation are encouraging local residents to take a step towards better health with Walk with a Doc, a health program that brings doctors and patients together once a month to walk at the Adams County State Lake.

“Walk with a Doc” is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation.

“This program has had tremendous participation and success in hundreds of cities around the world,” said Alan Bird, CEO of Adams County Regional Medical Center. “We are very pleased to bring this exciting and simple program to Adams County as it has shown such improved health results for countless people around the world. In addition, ACRMC would like to thank the Adams County Medical Foundation for partnering with us to provide this service to our community.”

The Walk is open to the community. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with an ACRMC medical provider and other healthcare professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the Walk.

“Walk with a Doc is honored to team up with the Adams County Regional Medical Center and the Adams County Medical Foundation at the Adams County State Lake. By incorporating this program into the practice, the organizations are demonstrating an exceptional level of care and commitment to their community,” said Dr. David Sabgir, founder of Walk with a Doc.

“There’s no question that increasing exercise, even moderately, reduces the risks of many diseases, including coronary heart disease, breast and colon cancer and Type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Emily Roflow. “Research has even shown that you could gain two hours of life for each hour that you exercise regularly.”

According to the American Heart Association, walking as little as 30 minutes a day can provide the following benefits:

• Improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels

• Help maintain a healthy body weight and lower the risk of obesity

• Enhance mental well-being

• Reduce the risk of osteoporosis

Adams County joins a growing list of communities worldwide that have started local Walk with a Doc (WWAD) programs. WWAD was started by Dr. David Sabgir, a cardiologist in Columbus, OH. He has walked with patients and community members nearly every weekend since 2005.

The first walk will be held at 9 a.m. on March 19. Participants will meet at the playground area at the Adams County State Lake located at 14633 State Rte. 41 in West Union. Walks will also take place April 9, May 21, June 18, July 12 at the Adams County Fair, August 20, September 17, October 15, and November 19.

Learn more about Walk with a Doc at www.walkwithadoc.org.