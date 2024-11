Kim Rader, 59, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born December 13, 1962 in Adams County, daughter of the late Barbara McDaniel (William) Pitts.

She is survived by her sister, Teri McCarty and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kim will be cremated. No services will be held at this time.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.