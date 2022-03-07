Press Release

The Adams County Medical Foundation is proud to share that in February, the Manchester Local School District signed on to be part of the American Lung Association’s Vape-Free Schools Initiative. Close to 1.8 million additional kids began to use e-cigarettes in the past year. MLSD is dedicated to creating a healthier space for all students and setting them up for a lifetime of success, and that includes helping our students live tobacco-free lives.

As part of this initiative, MLSD has assisted in reviewed/revised their policy to prohibit all tobacco use, including e-cigarettes by students, staff, parents, and visitors. In addition, Mrs. Brittnee Inman and Mr. John Grossheim, members of the school’s staff, have also completed American Lung Association training to deliver tobacco intervention and cessation programs for our students.

· Not-On-Tobacco® is a teen tobacco cessation program for students that want to quit. The 10-session program provides the tools, information, and support for teens to end their addiction to tobacco. On February 28 MLSD Mr. Grossheim held the first session of the N.O.T cessation program.

It is imperative that steaps are taken toward ending the youth vaping epidemic, and that work starts with each and every one of us. MLSD is proud to take a step forward in supporting students, parents, and teachers in this new endeavor.

Dr. Brian Rau, MLSD Superintendent, added that he is very thankful that this opportunity has been provided to the schools in efforts to eliminate vaping in schools.

For more information about these programs, visit Lung.org/vapefree-schools or contact Tami Graham at tami.graham@acmedicalfoundation.org