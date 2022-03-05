David Craig Bryant, age 69, of Peebles, passed away on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at the Adams County Manor. David was born the son of the late John and Betty Leaverton Bryant on May 24, 1952.

David retired as a teacher from the Adams County Ohio Valley School District after 36 years of service. He attended church at the Pilgrim Holiness Church. In his younger years David enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Duncan Conrad Bryant. David is survived by his wife, Sarah Bogenrife Bryant; sons, Daniel Craig Bryant and Dennis Ross Bryant; aunt, Marthleen Lawwell; and many cousins.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.