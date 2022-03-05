By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Why the ashes? It’s not in the Bible. There is no mention of Ash Wednesday or the Lenten season by name. Traditionally, Ash Wednesday is six weeks before Easter and is a time for reflection, fasting, and prayer. So why are ashes applied to the forehead – what does it mean?

Lent is about transformation. The ashes symbolize death and repentance and are usually the cinders from burnt palm leaves following Palm Sunday. Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent, which starts a process of fasting and self-examination. Many denominations practice Lent while others do not. Regardless, the tradition is rich and a part of the liturgical calendar.

Pope Gregory 1 (590-604) established lent on Ash Wednesday 46 days before Easter. According to Christopher Hunt in his article, “A Short Version of the Long History of Lent,” historians generally agree that the 40-day period, known as Lent, emerged shortly after the Council of Nicea in 325 AD. At first, the fast was strict and included only one meal late afternoon with no meat, fish, or dairy. Hunt explained that over time the practices of lent relaxed. The one-meal restriction was lifted. The focus changed to giving up a luxury item or practice and making a personal sacrifice during the season. Some give up soda, junk food, or meat; others may stay off social media or television. There is a growing trend of folks who swear off complaining, cussing or buying material things. The surrender means not only to “give up” something but to replace it with time devoted to the Lord or others.

When a pastor or priest applies ashes to someone’s forehead, they often quote Genesis 3:19, “for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.” (KJV) It seems sobering, but Ash Wednesday reminds us of our mortality. Life is short. For those of the Christian faith, the reminder is to embrace each moment and follow the example of Jesus, who gave sacrificially.

Christianity is about the abundance of love one gives, not the plenty of blessings and glory one receives. In Mark 8:31-38, Jesus foretold his death. It was a difficult speech to hear, especially for Peter. But Jesus said, “Take up your cross and follow me.” Self-denial and loss seem difficult to bear, but the life of a Christian is about being sanctified. Today’s ash ceremony is an essential act for those who observe Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season. The ashes represent the dust we were and the dust we will be. It’s a reminder of the brevity of life and the eternal glory to come.