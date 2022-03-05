By Julia McCane-Knox

Libraries are known for having vast collections of books and for being the community’s gateway to information. In recent years, libraries have been known for providing technology assistance for computers, smartphones, iPads, and more. The Adams County Public Library is your community information center and we want to make sure you have a positive experience each time you visit our locations. Our mission is to provide enriching, entertaining, and educational resources, services, and programs to the community and to encourage lifelong learning and the love of books through these resources, services, and programs. Alongside books, we offer DVDs, Blu-rays, magazines, books on CD, and many e-resources and e-services, including Hoopla Digital, Libby, and Kanopy. We hope to inspire all who come through our doors.

John D. Leshy, an avid reader and previous library patron of the Adams County Public Library, grew up reading books and coming to the Peebles Library. His mother, Dolores Leshy was a volunteer at the library. Her task was to order books for the library. The books would be delivered to her home and she and John would eagerly read them for countless hours. This enriching experience paved the path for Leshy, who grew to be a Distinguished Professor for the University of California at the Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco. Now, he is an author. His fascination for history blossomed and with this blossoming, a book, Our Common Ground, was created. Remembering his experience at the Peebles Library, he thoughtfully donated a copy of his book to us. You can enjoy this fascinating book, which depicts the vivid history of the federal public lands, by reserving it at one of our libraries. To reserve this item, call the library or visit the online catalog. To access the online catalog, go to adamscolibrary.org then click “Catalog,” located in the top right-hand corner of the screen. Simply log in using your library card and PIN to reserve the book and choose your preferred pickup location. You can even use the online catalog to access your account to manage your holds, checkouts, personal information, and checkout history all in one place.

Aside from books, we offer free notary services at our West Union branch. Please call ahead before coming to ensure our notary is available. Also, to make sure your visit is as smooth as possible, please adhere to the following recommendations: Bring a current photo ID, make sure that the documents are unsigned prior to your visit, and have both parties present. For more information, please call the West Union branch. If you are in a crafty mood, you can come to our libraries to take home one of our craft kits! Each kit contains supplies and instructions for a fun, creative craft, designed for specific age groups, including kids, teens, and adults. In addition, we offer fax, copy, and print services. For these services, walk into the library or use curbside services for staff assistance. No appointment is necessary, just call your local library if you have any questions or if you would like to use curbside services: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.