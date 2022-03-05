By Tom Cross

What a breath of spring now that fishing season has finally arrived.

According to the grapevine, the Ohio Division of Wildlife will be stocking Adams Lake, possibly this week. Due to time constraints ODNR stocking dates will not be made public by the newspaper deadline.

Adams Lake is usually first on the list to receive the stocked trout which are raised and trucked in from Kincaid Fish Hatchery in Pike County. If the past is any indication, ODNR will not release a specific date or time so fisheries personnel can avoid crowds during the actual stocking.

If you’re over 16 in 2022, an Ohio fishing license is required. The limit is five trout per angler.

The trout will measure between 10-13 inches and Adams Lake can expect between 1,500 to 2000 trout which should provide good fishing through March and early April.

The weather ahead looks to be warm with some rain showers. In times past heavy rains washed trout over the spillway into the small pond below the dam. During those gully washers I’m sure a few trout made it all the way to Brush Creek.

Turkey Creek Lake and Roosevelt Lake in Shawnee State Park are also stocked with trout, usually around the third week in April. No word on when or if the Shawnee Trout Derby will resume this year. Over 65 lakes across Ohio are slated to be stocked with trout from March through early May. A number of the stocked lakes are scheduled to host special fishing events for youth and disadvantaged anglers.

Cheese, power bait, gulp, corn, worms, and small spinners will catch trout.