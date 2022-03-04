Debora (Armstrong) Katz, a graduate of North Adams High School., has joined the staff of the Shawnee Family Health Center in West Union. She will be offering both Mental Health Care and Primary Health Care services. Debora started as a Candy-Striper in the West Union Hospital at age 14, and she has been a nurse for over 30 years. Debora has worked for the Kettering Medical Network with experience in Psychiatric Behavioral Health, Emergency Health, Intensive Care, and general medicine. As an ANCC-Board Certified Family Health Nurse Practitioner, she is qualified to see patients of all ages and can prescribe medications, refer to specialists, and manage various concerns in the office.

“I appreciate the independent thinking of the people of Adams County,” says Katz. “I see my role in health care as a partner with patients to help make evidence-based health care decisions.”

Debora welcomes home school families, as she homeschooled her own children. She was also a le-Leche-league leader at one time, and with that experience, she hopes to support young mothers and all stages of motherhood. Hormone irregularities can play havoc on weight, mood, and general quality of life. That is true for both men and women. Debora has experience with hormone therapy. Having had gastric surgery herself, she also understands the unique needs of this population related to concerns with absorption and weight managment.

“I believe that mental health is fundamental to physical health,” Katz adds. “When a person is not thinking clearly, which can be due to many reasons, completing tasks can be difficult.”

“I am thrilled to partner with Shawnee Family Health Clinic, offering both, primary care, and behavioral health, focusing on preventative health care and screening to prevent illness. I recently spent more than 400 clinical hours with Toni Martin, FNP, at her practice in Winchester, and I enjoyed learning about and caring for Adams County residents. These are my people. I’m glad to be home.”

Katz and many others will be at the Adams County Connect Event on March 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Administration building at the Fairgrounds in West Union. This is a free event with many local service businesses participating. Shawnee Family Health Clinic will be handing out free COVID-19 test kits. Many free items will be provided to the public, with the first 200 participants receiving a free tote bag.