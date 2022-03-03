West Union sophomore Scotlyn Adams (second from left) placed third in the Division III sectional wrestling meet and will compete this weekend in district competition. (Provided photo)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Building a sports program from the ground up is never an easy task, but building a program that really hasn’t had niche in the area before is even tougher. That is what Coach Michael Felts is doing at West Union High School with his girls and boys wrestling programs and one of the boosts to the program can be tournament success, and the Dragons have had that in recent weeks.

First, the West Union program had two girls, sophomores Scotlyn Adams and Leena Blanton, compete in the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association girls tournament, with Adams turning in an impressive weekend of work and bringing home a fifth place finish in the state. This past weekend, six West Union wrestlers, including Adams, competed in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III boys sectional tournament at Albany Alexander High School and two Dragons, Adams and freshman Ethan Cantrell earned spots in the upcoming district meet.

Cantrell. competing in the 106 weight class, lost his first sectional match to Alexander’s Tanner Allen, but rebounded to win two matches in the consolation bracket, topping wrestlers from Eastern Meigs and Nelsonville-York, That gave him a third place finish overall and a berth in the district competition.

Because the OHSAA does not offer its own girls tournament this season, girls are allowed to participate in the boys tourney and Adams took advantage of that to also grab a third place finish in the 113 weight division and a spot in the district tournament, The West Union soph lost in the semis to Corbyn Browning from Crooksville, but came back with a win over Adena’s Kayla Grooms.

Cantrell and Adams will compete this weekend at Heath High School in the districts, with Cantrell slated to face freshman Reese Marshall from Amanda Clearcreek in his opening match. Adams will open up by facing freshman Tommy Poole from Malvern High School.

There were four other West Union wrestlers who competed in the Division III sectional but did not advance to districts- Kody Hamilton (165), Tucker Krase (175), Austin Mingee (215), and Charles Brown (285).