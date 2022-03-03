Submitted News

The West Union Village Council met in regular session at 7 p.m.,on Feb. 8, 2022, at the Municipal Building, Mayor Jason Buda presiding. Call to order, roll call, and Pledge to the flag: John R Lafferty – present, Mark Brewer – absent, Jason Francis – present, Mary Jane Campbell – present, Randy Brewer – present, Donna Young – present; also in attendance: Tanya Johnson – Clerk, Shelley Gifford – Treasurer, Jerry Kirker – Village Administrator, Danni Studebaker – Asst. Chief West Union Life Squad, J.R. Kirker – Fire Chief, Tom Mayes – Solicitor. Visitors: Lt. Ryan Myers, Holly Johnson – Economic Development, Stan Matthews – Enforcement Officer.

Holly Johnson, Economic Development, spoke to Council on a few items: the Splash Pad, Land Bank, a basketball court, walking trails, the Training Center on Walnut Street, no action was taken.

Motion by Donna Young for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel employment, second by Mary Jane Campbell, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Donna Young to return to regular session, roll call vote: all yea.

Motion by Jason Francis to approve the Minutes of the regular meeting on Jan. 25, 2022, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to approve payment of bills with lost receipts from Wex Bank, one amount is $38 and the other is $25, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Motion by Randy Brewer to accept the statement of receipts for Mayor’s Court for the month of January for the net amount of $2467, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Ordinance 2022-1 Annual Budgeted Revenue and Appropriations for 2022, motion by Randy Brewer for the third reading, second by Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

Ordinance 2022-2 establishing new rates and charges for the sale of burial plots for the Village of West Union Cemetery of the Village of West Union, Ohio, second reading.

Ordinance 2022-3 approving, adopting, and enacting American Legal Publishing’s Ohio Basic Code, 2022 Edition, as the Code of Ordinance for the Municipality of West Union, Ohio and declaring an emergency; motion by Randy Brewer to suspend the rules, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea; motion by Francis for the ordinance, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, ordinance passed.

Report from Jerry Kirker, Village Administrator:

1. Kirker announced the “No Outlet” sign on Rice Drive has been installed.

2. During the ice storm, the Village Street Department used 50 tons of salt and about 40 gallons of beet juice. The employees worked 22 hours. Kirker is looking to purchase more salt.

3. Kirker discussed a water rate increase of 6% for customers for a year, and 3% after that; the Solicitor will draft the ordinance for the next meeting.

4. The Village Administrator talked about all of the potholes and the curb on Cherry Street. Council member Randy Brewer asked about tree limbs being picked up. Kirker told him to have people call the Water/Sewer/Street Department to add their name to the list.

Danni Studebaker, WULS advised Council the Squad had 171 runs in the month of January and a total for this month of 48. Studebaker presented an application from Dakota Pell, motion by Francis to hire Pell as an EMT at $90 per shift, starting next pay period, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Lt Ryan Myers (WUPD) told Council the Police Department had 267 calls in the month of January and 285 calls for the year 2022. Forty six citations have been written so far this year.

J.R. Kirker, Fire Chief advised the Fire Department had 47 runs in January and 12 in February.

Solicitor Tom Mayes introduced Ordinance 2022-4 an ordinance to vacate a portion of an unnamed alley within the Village of West Union, for the first reading. Mayes also discussed the lawsuit that the Village of West Union Council has against the Adams County Commissioners, no action was taken.

Mayor Buda read a resignation letter from the Mayor’s Court Clerk Jaimie Bayless effective February 25, 2022; motion by Donna Young to accept the resignation, second by Francis, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

The Mayor told Council that Patty Foote will be helping out in Mayor’s Court. Buda discussed the software for Mayor’s Court, no action was taken.

Treasurer Shelley Gifford asked about Bayless’ sick leave, Bayless wanted it to be given to someone; Council will tablet this until the next meeting.

Discussion on the Policies and Procedures for Employees and Officers for the level 3 snow day; motion by Donna Young to have the employees be paid for the level 3 snow day; however, they must take vacation or sick leave for Thursday, second by Randy Brewer, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Francis spoke on several items: EMS Transport Vehicle; Hardship Grants; radar speed control; Zoning Meeting on February 22, 2022; warming station for the homeless; parking on Williams Street; lease agreement with the Title Department to be raised to $750per month, Solicitor will write up the contract; Grants and match money.

Council member Randy Brewer announced there will be a Police & Safety Committee Meeting on February 15 at 6:00 p.m.

Council member Campbell discussed ORD Grant money for a park, no action was taken.

Motion by Francis for executive session ORC 121.22 G1 personnel, compensation and employment, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea. Motion by Donna Young to return to regular session, second by John R. Lafferty, roll call vote: all yea.

Discussion on turnout gear, reimbursement for the firefighters, and the by-laws of the West Union Building Association; motion by Francis to change the reimbursement for the firefighters – Fire Chief $250 per month; all other Chiefs $20 for structure fires/ car wrecks $10 for squad assist/ alarm drops; Captains $15 for structure fires/car wrecks $8 for squad assist/alarm drops; Lieutenants/Engineers $12 for structure fires/car wrecks $8 squad assist/alarm drops; Firefighters $10 for structure fires/car wrecks $8 squad assist/alarm drops, second by Campbell, roll call vote: all yea, motion passed.

Council member Francis requested the first names for the list of people who owe the Village monies, thru Mayor’s Court; the Mayor will get that information for him.

Motion by Francis to adjourn, second by Donna Young, roll call vote: all yea, meeting adjourned.