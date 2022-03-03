By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With the close of the regular season comes the onset of postseason awards and the coaches of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference girls’ basketball squads met on February 20 to nominate and vote on the members of the 2021-22 All-Conference Team. Each coach in attendance can nominate players from their squad for All-SHAC honors and the coaches then vote and 15 young ladies are chosen.

Of those 15, four players from Adams County schools were recognized- Peebles sophomore Payton Johnson, West Union senior Lexie Rowe, and North Adams juniors Keetyn Hupp and Laney Ruckel.

Stepping into the scoring void left by the departure of Jacey Justice, Johnson leaped right in and let the Lady Indians in scoring at over 21 points per game, but also showing her unselfishness by averaging almost 3 assists a game, helping lead Peebles to a SHAC small school championship as well as a Division IV sectional crown. From her guard position, Johnson shot 34% from three-point land an an impressive 80% from the free throw line.

The 2021-22 campaign was one big highlight reel for West Union’s Lexie Rowe, who over the course of the year broke the 1,000 point mark for her career and then as icing on the cake became the school’s all-time leading girls scorer, finishing her four year career with a total of 1,092. For her senior season, Rowe average 15 points and 3 assists a game for Coach Bernie Cropper’s Lady Dragons,

It was another stellar season for Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils and the coaches of the SHAC rewarded that with two players on the All-Conference squad in Hupp and Ruckel, both of whom will return next season to what should be another really solid North Adams squad.

Hupp came on strong late in the season and averaged 13 points a game, along with 7 rebounds and 2 steals per contest, also shooting 70% from the charity stripe. Ruckel was an inside-outside threat for the Lady Devils, scoring 11 points a game, along with 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals, while shooting 81% from the foul line. Ruckel was also named the MVP of the 2021 Holiday Classic.

The remainder of the All-SHAC Girls Teams consists of: Madison Bronner, Emma Fouch, and Peyton Magee (Fairfield); Olivia Crawford and Anne Murphy (Fayetteville); Macy Etienne and Jade Massey (Lynchburg); Mya Hamilton, Rylee Leonard, and Torie Utter (Eastern Brown); and Jaylie Parr (Whiteoak).

All of the SHAC honorees will be honored at the Winter Sports Awards, scheduled to be held at Peebles High School on Sunday, march 6.

2021-22 SHAC Girls BB Standings

Division I

Eastern Brown 13-0

Fairfield 10-3

North Adams 9-4

Lynchburg 6-7

West Union 3-10

Division II

Peebles 11-2

Fayetteville 6-7

Whiteoak 5-8

Ripley 2-11

Manchester 0-13