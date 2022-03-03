Highlighting a series of five female business owners in Adams County

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Greene Beanery is the perfect name for the coffee shop in Peebles owned by Cheryl Greene and run by her friend and coffee house manager, Janie Rhoads. Cheryl opened by saying, “I just love coffee and how it brings people together. Coffee is one of those things that starts out green, goes through the roasting process, and then comes out this amazing thing. That’s how life is, you know. We all start green, and we go through trials and tribulations. We go through the fire so God can make the final product. That’s the way I look at coffee.” She described the Greene Beanery as a place of ministry.

Cheryl thought about having a coffee shop long before she opened one. While on vacation to the Outer Banks, she visited a coffee shop where the owner roasted her beans and decided to look into the process. She looked up the name on the roaster and did some research. Greene found a training class in Idaho. Ten years ago, last month, she attended that coffee roasting course and purchased her first machine. At first, Greene sold coffee from home and at Ace Hardware. People seemed to like the fresh-roasted coffee. Greene dreamed of something more.

The beautiful old house that is now the home of the Greene Beanery was formerly The Bayberry Inn, bed and breakfast. The house initially sat at the southeast quadrant of 41 and 32. It was moved to its current location at 25675 SR-41 in 1971. The place went up for sale in 2007, but it wasn’t until 2014 that Cheryl took the plunge, purchased the home, and began her coffee shop dream. The shop was the perfect spot, rich in character and abundant charm. Greene added her roasting room and a few necessary operating upgrades and opened the doors for business. The coffee shop began by offering coffee and pastries. When people started asking for lunch food, Greene decided to serve sandwiches and soup.

Greene said Rhoads has been with her from the beginning. She said, “If I didn’t have her, I really would quit.” Rhoads plays a vital role in the success of the coffee shop and is considered “the life of the party.” When asked for special memories, Greene yells for Rhoads to join the conversation. There is a mutual adoration between these women who have only known each other since 2014. Greene said, “God knew what I needed; if Janie were going somewhere else, I would shut the doors.” Rhoads replied, “I absolutely love my job. I really do!” Greene refers to herself as an introvert, and Rhoads is social. Both agree that customers are valued, appreciated, and known by their name and drink of choice. Rhoads is known for her chattiness and Greene her prayers. She keeps a prayer box in the hallway and prays over each request.

A tour showed the most impressive roaster, shiny, red, equipped with complicated-looking gauges. The downstairs café tables are inviting, and it was the perfect day to warm by the fireplace. The upstairs area has quiet meeting rooms and reflects the bed and breakfast the house once was.

Folks started to trickle in with late morning coffee customers and early lunch-goers. Most days at the shop treat coffee regulars, bible study groups, school children, teenagers, and those having a quick snack or meal.

At the Greene Beanery, “getting coffee” means more than grabbing a hot or cold cup of brew and a bite to eat. This coffee house is a mission where green beans are roasted to liquid deliciousness, and people are blessed simply by walking through the door. As Greene says, “Coffee brings people together.”