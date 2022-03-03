Jerry W. Glenn, 74 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Station, in Maysville, Kentucky.

Jerry was born on March 16, 1947, in Franklin, Ohio, the son of the late Vernon and Beulah (Sexton) Glenn. Jerry worked as a farmer. Besides his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by four brothers, Daniel Glenn, Frank Glenn, Carlos Glenn, and Timothy Glenn.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Glenn, whom he married on August 23, 2017. He also leaves a daughter, Stella Renee Requena of Tulsa, Oklahoma; four brothers, Roger (Carol) Glenn,of Franklin, Jamie (Ruby) Glenn, Rick (Helen) Glenn, and Clifford Glenn, all of Seaman; and five sisters, Louise (Bob) Miller of New Vienna, JoAnn (Bill) Mefford of Wilmington, Rosie (Roger) Mefford of Seaman; Beulah (Fred) Moore of Hillsboro and Sheila (John) Swafford of Hillsboro. Jerry will be missed by his five grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Friday, March 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home in Seaman. Daniel McCann will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Mt. Leigh Cemetery in Seaman, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.