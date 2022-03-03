March is finally here and that means spring is almost here and the weather is sure indicating that spring is just around the corner. March is coming in like a lamb with the first week forecasted have above normal temperatures and normal precipitation. This will be very helpful for producers needing to get manure hauled, complete frost seeding, moving hay, and even buying a bull? March is that time of year when my mailbox seems to be bombarded with adds and flyers for upcoming bull sales and production female sales. Cattle Producers have many factors to weigh out when considering which bull to purchase for their herd. Price seems to be the driving force behind most producers’ decisions, is this a good approach? I often preach about knowing your numbers on the farm, budgeting and record keeping is critical to make a farm work. When you buy your inputs for a lower-than-average price and still get good returns on investment farm income should increase. As the old saying goes, you get what you pay for still applies to purchasing a bull. Sometimes the cheaper option is not always the best option. Today I want to discuss how one can calculate what a herd sire is worth?

There are mutable ways one can place a price on a bull, but one thing is for certain making sure that the bull is ready for performance is critical. No matter if you purchase a $2000 dollar bull or a $10,000 dollar bull, conducting bull soundness exam and semen test is critical. If you think purchasing a bull is an expensive project, think about having open cows on the farm, feed cost and loss in potential revenue from selling feeder calves can be substantial. Here are some common ways to estimate a value for a bull.

· The old 2 and 4 method – The 2 and 4 methods will account for the value of the number of feeder calves or market cattle sired by the bull. The current value for market cattle is multiplied by 2 and feeder cattle is multiplied by 4 Example of this method= current market cattle price – 1300lb x1.45 = $1,885/head x 2 = 3,770 -$4,000 and feeder cattle sold at 500 lbs. 1.70 = $850 x 4 potential calves sired = $3,400

· Calving Ease value- using EPDs very good ways to put a value on a bulls and calving ease is a trait many producers look closely at. Lets say that you are looking at a bull that is 5 points higher on calving ease, this means that you should see a 5% improvement in unassisted births. Industry

research show that a 5% improvement equals 2.5% more calves so lets say you have 20 cows that mean out of the life time of that bull (lets say 5 years you would have 2.5% more calves than average. With that rating 2.5 x 500lb feeder calves x current market price $1.70/lbs. = $2,125 value for said bull.

· What about weaning weight- Many producers put preference on weaning weight. Let’s say you are looking at two bulls one has WW EPD rating of 60 and another is 50 (average angus breed is 50). The bull with a rating of 60 has a 10-point higher rating translating to 10 additional lbs of weaning weight per calf. So, let’s say you have 30 cows and have a 90% calf crop = weaned calves for 5 years = 135 calves weaned from that bull and its life on the farm. 10lbs x 135 calves =1,350 additional lbs. at current prices or $1.70/lbs. x 1,350lbs = $2,295 value.

· Final thoughts- There are multiple ways to place a value to a bull but at the end of the day, it depends on your operation. It is important to know your goals and match EPD’s to those goals. Taking time to evaluate body structure and talk to the seller about the bull’s family lineage and performance. The last point I would like to make is always have a bull soundness exam conducted before purchasing!

Some other items:

· March 22 – Bull Buying School located at Gustin Family Farm, 4786 Spurgeon Hill Road ,West Union. Topics include reading EPD’S, proper nutrition, importance of bull soundness exam, semen testing, and phenotype and structural soundness. Call OSU Extension Adams County to RSVP by March 15 (937) 544-2339.

· March 15- Crop insurance sign up deadline and ARC/PLC sign up deadline.

· March 23- Adams SWCD tree seedling scheduled to arrive. Call (937) 544-2033 (ext. 4) before coming to the office to pick up the trees.

· 2022 Tobacco GAP recertification course will be March 31 at Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 10 a.m. – noon. This event will be open to both Adams and Brown County producers. Call the Adams County OSU Extension office to RSVP at (937) 544-2339.

· April 13- 6 – 8 p.m., Small Ruminant School hosted by W-C Milling LLC, event location will be held at the Seaman Community Center, 17806 State Route 247, Seaman, Ohio. Please RSVP by April 6th by calling the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339.