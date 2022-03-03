By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Anyone familiar with sports in Adams County over the past half decade is familiar with the face of Ernie Butts. Butts served as a baseball and volleyball official for decades before retiring last year and could also be seen for many years at the scorer’s table as the official scorer for North Adams girls and boys basketball, efforts that made him a member of the NAHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

On Saturday, February 19 before the North Adams-Wheelersburg girls district basketball contest at Waverly, Butts was honored by the Southeast District Athletic board with the Golden Whistle Award, an award that recognizes men and women who have provided long and dedicated service as an official.

The Golden Whistle Award honors those who have given countless hours and years in the capacity of an official, one of may components that it takes to enable high school interscholastic athletic to function smoothly.

The official proclamation read over the PA as Butts received his award went as follows, “Today we recognize Ernie Butts. Ernie served as an OHSAA baseball umpire for over 46 years as well as a volleyball official for over 25 years. Ernie has given back to the North Adams community as a scorekeeper for over 25 years.”

“Ernie is a true treasure of southern Ohio,” said Tony Williams,a member of the Southeast District Athletic Board. “So many people know and recognize Ernie for his contributions and work throughout our area. It has always been a joy to have Ernie around our athletic programs. It is an honor to consider Ernie a close mentor and friend…and he is truly deserving of this award.”

(On a side note, Ernie Butts was one of the umpires at this writer’s final high school baseball game in the spring of 1978, a Class A district championship game.)