By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Adams County Board of County Commissioners presented a Proclamation in the designation of Adams County Girl Scout Week. March 12, 2022, marks the 110th anniversary of the Girl Scouts of the USA.

Troop leader Tabitha Fegan said that the troops would celebrate Girl Scout Pride March 6 – 12. Each day will represent a different theme, starting with faith and the girls wearing their uniforms to church on Sunday. Other days are dedicated to the history, outdoors, STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), spirit, traditions, and a birthday celebration.

More than 2.6 million Girl Scout members will celebrate nationwide. A number Adams County Girl Scouts gathered with the County Commissioners for the proclamation (pictured above).