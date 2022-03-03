Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on February 15, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor James Lanham. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms, EMS Chief Peggy McCleese, Landon Patton, and Duff Kindt were present for the session.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending February 10, 2022; Adams County Veterans Services Monthly Report for January 2022.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese (Assistant Chief Adam Dozier via teleconference) to discuss the following issues: Sick leave donation from one Adams County EMS employee to another; Personnel-Status change- Lawson; Training Instructor; Estimate on AED’s for emergency vehicles; Adams County EMS building proposal in the village of Manchester.

Landon Patton met with the board to discuss a proposal to locate an Adams County EMS station on property he owns on State Route 52, Manchester. The proposal included building/land lease or land only lease options. There is currently no public sewer service to the property and would require state approved plans and permits for the structures. The board will further review the proposal.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfer of sick leave from one Emergency Medical Services employee to another as presented by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment status change of Christopher Lawson from full-time to part-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective February 14, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: North Adams Sewer Plant- Will request $5 million in grant funding through Economic Development Administration; Manchester Storm Sewer Improvement Project update- Extension request due to blacktopping- plant will not reopen until April,2022; ARPA request for Highland County waterline extension- Cow Run Road, Heron Road, Raines, State Route 770 (between Big Woods Road and Flat Run Road) to accommodate residents located in an area unserved by both Highland and Adams counties. Sources for additional grant funding was also discussed. Further discussed was Sulphur Creek Road proposed waterline in Green Township; Hafer Road, Earthwood Lane- Complaints from Cassandra King- the roadways in question are private roadways and not under the jurisdiction of the County.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve Change Order #2 for the Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II Project in the amount of $5,873.18 per recommendation of IBI Group, Engineer. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Payment #1 in the amount of $170,316.57 and Payment #2 in the amount of $115,278.83 for the Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II Project with funding through the Community Development Block Grant Critical Infrastructure Grant as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

Duff Kindt, High Efficiency Products, met with the board to discuss an agreement for HVAC maintenance that ended December 31, 2021. Per recommendation of Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip, the board has entered into an agreement with another company who specializes in the Daiken system; however, would utilize the services of Mr. Kindt for other aspects of general repair as needed.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to proclaim the week of February 14, 2022 as FCCLA Week in Adams County as follows:

Whereas, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), a national non-profit, family focused, intracurricular student organization for Family and Consumer Sciences students through grade 12, helps youth assume their roles in society through Family and Consumer Science education in the areas of personal growth, family, life, college readiness, career exploration, leadership, and community involvement; and,

Whereas, The organization extends classroom learning through chapter service projects that develop leadership and employability skills, and helps young men and women learn how to plan, make decisions, and carry out and evaluation programs of action through working with other youth and adults within their school, community, and state; and,

Whereas, FCCLA offers members an opportunity to work together for common purposes for the improvement of themselves, as well as their families, careers and communities; and

Whereas, The week of February 14 through 18, 2022 has been designated as national FCCLA Week with the theme, “Make it Count”.

Therefore, be it resolved; the Board of County Commissioners herby designates the week beginning February 14, 2022 as FCCLA Week in Adams County and urge all citizens to acquaint themselves with the activities and values of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, to show interest in, and provide support and encouragement to the students who are working to achieve knowledge and experience that will help prepare them for future responsibilities as active and concerned adult members of society.

In Witness Whereof, we have hereunto set our hand on this 15th Day of February, in the year of our Lord, two-thousand twenty-two.

Vote: All aye.

Those present for the proclamation were: Instructor Becky Foster, Students Anthony Kane Turner, Donovan Nesbitt, Joseph Ables, Tallie McClanahan and Kiara Williams, Ohio Valley CTC.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to proclaim the week of February 20-26, 2022 as FFA Week in Adams County as follows:

Whereas, FFA and agricultural education provide a strong foundation for the youth of Adams County and the future of food, fiber, and natural resources systems; and,

Whereas, FFA promotes premier leadership, personal growth and career success among its members; and,

Whereas, Agricultural education and FFA ensure a steady supply of young professionals to meet the growing demands in the science, business and technology of agriculture; and

Whereas, the FFA motto – “learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve” – gives direction of purpose to these students who take an active role in succeeding in agricultural education; and

Whereas, FFA promotes citizenship, volunteerism, patriotism and cooperation.

Therefore, be it resolved; the Board of County Commissioners herby designates the week of February 20-26, 2022 as FFA Week in Adams County. We send our best wishes to local FFA students for a bright future.

In Witness Whereof, we have hereunto set our hand on this 15th Day of February, in the year of our Lord, two-thousand twenty-two.

Discussion included the benefits to the community, family and the positive impact on the future of students which enhances adult groundwork. Also discussed were the effects of online/remote learning on FFA participation, and upcoming Chapter events to kick off FFA Week including sessions to recruit, advise and daily activities for involvement.

Vote: All aye.

Those present for the proclamation were: Chapter President Matthew Hudgel, Vice President Darby Mills, and Advisor Becky Minton, Peebles FFA; Sentinel Sy McCarty, Vice President Ethan Rowland and Advisor Tony Spark, Manchester FFA; Secretary Lorali Newman, Student Advisor Hayden Crum, Advisors Brad White and Luke Rhonemus, Ohio Valley CTC FFA.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to appoint Katherine Smith as Professional Member and Diane Ward as Associate Member to the County Loss Control Coordinators Association for term commencing January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement with Lawrence County Board of Commissioners for community residential services at the Lawrence County Juvenile Center at a rate of $95.00 per bed for the term commencing January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 as recommended by Judge Brett Spencer. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to set Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. as the date and time of hearing for the proposed vacation of First Alley, Wrightsville, Monroe Township as petitioned by Monroe Township Trustees Sam Baldwin, Brenda Emery and Shannon McCarty. Vote: All aye.

The board met with Director of Job and Family Services Angela Richmond to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Discipline; Promotions-Chandler, DeBord, Bonnett ; Lateral move-McCatherine ; Employment-Darnell; Adams County Family and Children First Council agreement- Appointment of administration designation through the Board of Commissioners.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve a grant agreement between Adams County Job and Family Services for Adams County Family and Children First Council and Adams Brown Counties Economic Opportunities, Inc. for Ohio Early Intervention and Service Coordination Services increase in funding of $5,351.00 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the promotions of Dorothy Chandler and Brooklyn DeBord as Eligibility Referral Specialist II at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective February 14, 2022 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the promotion of Diana Bonnett as CSEA Investigator II at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective February 14, 2022 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the lateral move of Jennifer McCatherine as CSEA Investigator II at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective February 14, 2022 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Melissa Darnell as a Clerical Specialist at the Adams County Department of Job and Family Services effective February 28, 2022 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 1:06 p.m. with Job and Family Services Director Angela Richmond to discuss Certain Personnel Matters (Discipline) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (1). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 1:20 p.m.

Sheriff Kimmy Rogers met with the board to discuss a request to open the current collective bargaining agreement. The discussion included compensation of Sheriff Department employees in Adams County compared to other counties, turnover rate of employees and staffing shortages.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into executive session at 1:45 p.m. with Sheriff Kimmy Rogers to discuss Collective Bargaining Matters (Review) in accordance with ORC 121.22 (G) (4). Vote: All aye. Commissioner Moore reconvened the session at 2:07 p.m.

Commissioner Pell received a notification from Dayton Power and Light President Tom Raga that payment will be made to the county according to an agreement due to the power plant closures.

Recorder Chris Moore updated the board on the scanning and indexing of the records, maps and plats in the Recorder’s Office. Scanning will commence on February 22, 2022 onsite and will take approximately one year to complete the full project. Also presented were the findings of a study for Recorder Clerk salaries in comparison of other Ohio counties.

The board discussed the following issues: Replacement of wall clocks in the courthouse that are no longer keeping correct time and unable to source parts for repair. A proposal for replacement of thirteen wi-fi wall clocks in the courthouse through Freedom Linx in the amount of $5,020.95 as presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. The matter was tabled until further information is received; Fabrication of clocktower equipment- A proposal for options to fabricate clocktower equipment was submitted to the board to review from Verdin Company and presented by Maintenance Supervisor Jason Hayslip. The board will review the information; Painting of ceiling tiles in Courthouse- A proposal was submitted by David Fullam to paint the ceiling tiles of the main entrance ceiling in the courthouse for the amount of $2,500.00.

Commissioner Pell returned a phone call from Lester Frazier to discuss concerns of individuals with disabilities who are non-verbal and may become incarcerated in the county jail. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the teleconference and stated inmates are transferred to other facilities if appropriate needs are not able to be met while in custody.

Commissioner Ward held a teleconference with Paul Mann, Ohio Office of Budget Management, to discuss CARES Act funding that was returned by check on February 2, 2022. Mr. Mann stated at this time the check has not been received.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to adjourn.