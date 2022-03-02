Bette Davis, age 80 years of Lynx, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022. Bette was born September 3, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Sheldon and Louise (Ponicki) Dabbelt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Leonard Davis.

Bette grew up in Dayton, Ohio and graduated from high school in 1960. She was a stay-at-home Mom and Grandma. She sold Home Interiors and was a great artist, crafter and interior designer. She moved from Dayton to Lynx, Ohio in 1997.

Survivors include her daughter, Vanessa Davis-Chu and David of Cincinnati, Ohio; son Jeffrey Davis and Dana of Lynx, Ohio; brother William “Snake” Dabbelt and Sharon of Dayton, Ohio; grandchildren Ryan Davis and Kourtney, Brooke Davis, and Davis Chu; and great granddaughter Mia Elizabeth Davis.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Wallace Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Hamilton Cemetery. Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.