Clara May McCane, 91 years of age, of the Jacktown community of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Clara was born in Lewis County, Kentucky, on October 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Willie and Clara (Bivens) Fetters. Clara took great pride in caring for her home and family.

In addition to her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley McCane, who passed away on June 25, 2002, two sons, Eddie McCane and Steve McCane; and a brother, Roy Fetters.

Clara is survived by three sons, John (Cheryl) McCane of Jacktown, Bob McCane of Peebles and Tim (Beth) McCane of Peebles; and two daughters, Joyce (Dick Beckman) Jones of West Union and Vicki Combs of Peebles; as well as a sister, Jean McCane of Peebles. Clara will be missed by her 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and four great, great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2:30 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Tim Case will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville (Jacktown) Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.