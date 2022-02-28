William A. “Bill” Grooms, age 81 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022. William was born February 12, 1941 in Brown County, Ohio. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley R. Grooms, parents Bill and Ruby Jones, and a brother Manuel.

Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Kolb of West Harrison, Indiana and Carolyn Arn of Maysville, Kentucky; one son, Scott Grooms of West Union, Ohio; two sisters, Ella Lou Colliver of South Carolina and Michelle Barker; seven grandchildren and one great grandson.

Funeral services will be on held Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Marilyn Roades officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the funeral home from 5 – 7 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Adams County Jr. Board in Memory of Bill and Shirley Grooms.