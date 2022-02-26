Commissioners busy at February 7 meeting

Submitted by Terri Crothers

The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on February 7, 2022, at the Government Center with the following members present: Barbara Moore, Ty Pell and Diane Ward. The meeting was called to order by President Moore and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Pastor Jason Hayslip. Common Pleas Court Administrator Veronica Grooms and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Randalyn Worley were present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following report was submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending February 3, 2022.

The Board held a discussion on the CARES Act Funding with expenditures end date of January 31, 2022 as specified through Ohio Office of Budget and Management. The county will return $656.30 in interest that was not expendable and is required to be returned to the State per the guidelines, along with $197.70 in subgrant funding received from the Village of Winchester for expenses directly related to the Winchester EMS facility.

Board of Elections Director Stephanie Lewis and Deputy Director Emilee McCann, along with Board Members Carol Knauff, Donna Gray, and Keith Swearingen; and Southern Ohio Regional Liaison for Ohio Secretary of State Lori Baldridge met with the board to discuss the need for additional office, storage and parking space for the Board of Elections. An increase in security measures implemented by the Secretary of State has relinquished office space for designation of secure areas with limited access; and absentee voting has increased the need for additional parking and polling space. Also discussed were Federal and State ADA compliance standards for entrances; poll worker training and storage space for polling equipment.

The board would like to express their appreciation to Lonnie Ward for donation of his time and expertise for installation of chair railing in the Annex building conference room.

At 10 a.m. two bids were received through Bid Express for the Adams County Landslide Repair Project (FEMA) and they read as follows:

#1.) Allied Construction Company $1,399,108.23

#2.) Ford Development Corporation $2,510,862

The bids were turned over to Engineer Lee Pertuset to be taken under advisement. The roads included in the Landslide Repair Project are Brush Creek Road, Moore’s Run Road, Wallace Road, Church Road, and Waggoner Riffle Road. Jeff Fisher, Allied Construction, was present for the bid opening.

The board would like to express their appreciation to Engineer Lee Pertuset for clearing Cemetery Road, Peebles, of snow and ice during the recent winter emergency to allow Pack Power Services, Inc. road access to move out equipment to assist with restoration of power for Adams County residents.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Adams County Airport package plant- maintenance and upkeep; CHIP Inspector recommendation- Watts; Adams County Courthouse sidewalk project progress report- Step and railing proposal; Village of Peebles- Proposed sidewalk project from Green Beanery to McDonalds- Proposed source of funding- State Grant/TA Grant; Interest in a handicap/sensory park with proposed locations; Request for traffic light replacement at the intersection of N. Main Street and Portsmouth Road; Sewer Expansion- Request for ARPA funding to provide for design and construction of 0.25 MGD regional wastewater treatment plant to service the northern portion of Adams County and Cherry Fork area for a requested cost of $2,000,000.00; Water Tank- Request for ARPA funding to provide Phase II Water Storage Tank to service the 5 mile stretch of

State Route 32 between villages of Winchester and Seaman to provide the level of service required for regional economic development and residential customers at a requested cost of $500,000.00; Waterline Expansion-Request for ARPA funding to provide waterline connection to clean potable water in the Cow Run Road, Heron Road and SR 770 N areas at a requested cost of $250,000.00; Adams County Training Center update- Doors installed; interested vendors touring facility.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to accept a proposal from Roger Thatcher Construction for the removal and replacement of deteriorated suspended ceiling tiles in the Adams County Courthouse at the cost of $3,740. Vote: Moore-Aye, Pell-Aye, Ward-Abstain.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to enter into an agreement with TSHD Architects for design services provided to renovate the Job and Family Services building and to authorize Commissioner Moore to sign documents on behalf of the county. Vote: All aye.

Mike Stapleton met with the board to discuss broadband expansion in Adams County including additional information about the locations of the upcoming expansion. ECD Director Holly Johnson was present for the discussion and further assisted Mr. Stapleton with locating if his residence was in the proposed Phase I Broadband Expansion.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an advance of funds from the first half tax settlement of taxes collected in the amount of $150,000 as requested by Adams County EMS Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the employment of Austin Fuentes as a Volunteer Driver with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective February 7, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Upon successful completion of the EMT program, Mr. Fuentes will be offered part-time employment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the employment of Scout Kremin as a Volunteer Driver with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective February 7, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Upon successful completion of the EMT program, Mr. Kremin will be offered part-time employment. Vote: Moore-Aye, Pell-Abstain, Ward-Aye.

It was moved by Barbara Moore and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the employment status change of Jeremy Spires from a part-time to full-time EMT Basic with the Adams County Emergency Medical Services effective February 7, 2022 as recommended by Chief Peggy McCleese. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to enter into an agreement with Don Watts for services as an Inspector through the CHIP Program upon recommendation of ECD Director Holly Johnson. The contract will commence when funding is in place. Vote: All aye.

The board reviewed the current recoupment and reimbursement schedule for indigent defense. The issue will be further reviewed that all reimbursements being collected in which the county is eligible.

The board met with EMS Chief Peggy McCleese to discuss the following issues: Personnel- Fuentes, Kremin-Employment approval; Status change- Spires; Station #100 Squad vehicle issues; Request from Sheriff’s Department for employees to attend Emergency Medical Response Classes held per Adams County EMS; Request to install AED devices in Adams County and villages cruisers and fire stations at an estimated cost of $800 each unit. Yearly maintenance fees would need to be provided by the receiving departments; Quarterly budget scheduled to review.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the payment to County General from Co. Medicaid Sales Tax Transition Fund #289 in the amount of $6,500 and to accept the proposal from WAI Construction Group, Inc. for replacement of steps and railing on the east side of the Adams County Courthouse. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Barbara Moore to approve the Airport Rescue Grant Agreement #3-39-0112-014-2022 in the amount of $32,000 for the Adams County Salamon Airport. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and Barbara Moore to adjourn.