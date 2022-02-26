By Julia McCane Knox

Come join our team! Adams County Public Library is currently hiring. We are looking for part-time Library Clerks (29 hours / week) and a part-time Library Assistant / Programmer for the West Union Library (29 hours / week). Wages for part-time Library Clerks start between $9.68 and $10.68 per hour. Wages for Library Assistants / Programmers start between $10.43 and $11.53 per hour. For job descriptions and to fill out our online employment application, go to our website at adamscolibrary.org then click the Job Opportunities post. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Wanting to research your family history? Check out the Genealogy page on our website! Conveniently located in one place, you can find contact information, hours of operation, and other pertinent details for the Adams County Genealogical Society as well as a list of all the online databases we have to assist you in your research. For example, connect to your past and discover answers to your story by exploring your family tree. Check out Heritage Quest, a genealogy research source that lets you search the Federal Census from 1790 – 1940. With this source, you have access to archives and books, Revolutionary War records, Freedman’s Bank records, and so much more. To access these resources, go to adamscolibrary.org then hover over the “Resources” tab then click “Genealogy.”

Enjoy Craft Kits-to-Go! In this program, each age group can pick up a craft kit at any Adams County Public Library. The kits are complete with craft instructions and supplies. Craft to go kits will be provided upon request. In addition, during the month of February, families can participate in a Scavenger Hunt at the Peebles and West Union Libraries. To participate, pick up a Scavenger Hunt activity log and complete eight activities on the log and return it to the library to collect a prize. At the North Adams Library, we’ve disguised several book candidates for a “blind date” with you. Knowing only a few facts about each, pick the book that most interests you. Check it out to see if you two are a good match!

Pick up an Imagination Lab Reverse Coloring Book at any of our library locations. To participate, use a black marker to add shapes and drawings to the coloring pages. There are no right answers, just use your imagination! This program lasts the month of February. Can’t make it to the library? Join us for Virtual Storytime every Saturday at noon. The Adams County Public Library has a YouTube channel where you can watch Storytimes that are full of enjoyable books, fun songs and rhymes, and great craft and activity ideas. These programs are designed to encourage a love of reading in your little ones and to help develop their early literacy skills. We also post new Virtual Storytimes weekly on our Facebook page. Subscribe to our YouTube channel today!

For library updates, please check us out on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and our website. If you need tax forms or technology, genealogy, or academic assistance, please stop in, or call the library; we are here to serve the community: Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.