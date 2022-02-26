“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world. John 16:33

My husband and I have a dog and a cat. Our cat is a beautiful, muted calico who loves to snuggle for short periods time and to follow me to the chicken coop. Her flaws include being a merciless huntress and refusing to stay indoors. Upon getting home from work, my husband said, “The cat needs our attention; something is wrong with her eye.” I put a hold on my preparing for the day and grabbed the cat for assessment. She had developed a dreadful case of conjunctivitis. This ailment set off a routine of warm compresses, soothing cleansing, and application of medicine that we repeated several times until she was better.

Our cat is typically independent and needs to be persuaded to cuddle indoors, but in her icky state she needed no prodding and barely fought the routine. Each time, I’d pick her up, bring her inside and let her relax while I talked to her and pet her. Then I’d gently go to work. I would keep her close letting her melt into my embrace until she was ready to go back outdoors or until I needed to move on. (The latter was more common.)

How often do we find ourselves in a nasty scrap and needing the tender healing touch of God? Like my cat, we might fight the healing routine until we realize it’s actually helping rather than hurting, and after this realization we hardly fight the painful parts and end up melting in God’s able and loving hands.

Throughout our lives we might tend to cycle through a beautiful intimacy with God to a more distanced walk with Him. That’s not His fault. The distance is a result of our humanness; God remains the same always. Always welcoming, always embracing, always loving, always healing.

When we put distance in our relationship whether purposely or not, God still stands ready to embrace us and gently clean away the pain and the muck that we have gotten ourselves into. When I went to get my cat the first day of her infection, she stood waiting at the door seemingly desirous of my attention. We need to do likewise. We ought to be ever desirous of God’s good and loving care. We shouldn’t wander around waiting for God’s intervention, we should run towards Him, grateful for the work that He can and will do.

As I tended to my cat, gently wiping her eyes, I couldn’t help but think of the verse in Revelations where Jesus says He will wipe every tear from our eyes. How beautiful a reality when Jesus will literally walk among us. For now, Jesus sent the Holy Spirit, our comforter who holds us and tends to us while we walk this fallen world in hope of a better one.

“…Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5