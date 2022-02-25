U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) released the following statement commending the bravery of Ukrainians and recommending further action by the United States government in response to Russia’s invasion:

“I commend the Ukrainian armed forces and the people of Ukraine for their brave actions in the face of the massive Russian assault on their country. The Ukrainian people’s commitment and resolve to defend freedom, democracy, and the right to self-determination have rallied the world, including some of the Russian people, against Vladimir Putin. Overnight, more than 1,700 anti-war demonstrators were arrested throughout Moscow, St. Petersburg, and greater Russia.

“Over the past 48 hours, Ukrainian forces have performed well in the face of overwhelming odds. Despite being outgunned, Ukrainians have successfully slowed Russian offensives in various parts of the country. While the path ahead for Ukraine remains difficult, such bravery in the face of an overwhelming enemy force should reinforce the need to do everything we can to assist our ally Ukraine in the coming days and weeks.

“Yesterday, President Biden announced the second tranche of sanctions to punish President Putin and hamper the war waging ability of Russia’s economy. These sanctions are another positive step, but we must do more by:

Sanctioning Russia’s financial institutions to block access to the SWIFT financial messaging system.

Imposing sanctions on President Putin, Russian defense chiefs and commanders, as well as Putin’s inner circle, supporters, and connected family members.

Increasing shipments of military arms to Ukraine, Baltics, Poland and Romania.

Increasing defense spending at home.

Providing Temporary Protected Status for Ukrainians in the U.S. and for refugees who have fled Russian brutality.

“When the Senate returns to session next week, we must immediately move to consider an aid package that increases our lethal defensive assistance to Ukraine and our European allies, provide crucial support in the form of enhanced cyber security measures, and prepares for a refugee flow out of Ukraine and into Europe – all of which is consistent with common-sense legislation some Senate Republicans and I introduced last week. It is imperative that we stand up to Russia and support a key democratic ally under assault by a brutal aggressor.

“This is not just about Ukraine. The peace and prosperity and the international order that was earned by the Greatest Generation is under threat – and the eyes of the world are upon the United States, our allies, and Ukraine to ensure the flame of liberty and freedom is not extinguished under our watch.”