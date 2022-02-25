Peebles Elementary School is excited to announce a new community partnership opportunity. At PES, great pride is taken in building excellent readers, while also instilling a passion for reading in students and families. The school has invited local entrepreneurs/business owners to join us in this effort.

Last week PES rolled out a surprise title/short novel which all students in grades Preschool-6th grade were encouraged to read and participate in a variety of fun community and family activities. The PES staff has decided to call this program the “TWR Initiative”, or “Together We Read Initiative”. The school has provided every student and every staff member (including cooks, aides, bus drivers, etc.) with a copy of the selected book as well as a supply/goodie bag and t-shirt.

All of the students pictured here and their families are reading “the World According to Humphrey” by Betty G. Birney, the adventures of an ambitoius hamster,

The program’s goal is to involve the entire community, as families will read the book together. The initiative is off to a great start!