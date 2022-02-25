Because of the still-existent COVID situation, the always popular Venture Hawks basketball squad has been limited to just one game this season and that took place on Tuesday, February 15. Before a large and enthusiastic crowd in the Cherry Fork Gym, the Hawks played host to the Hillsboro Wildcats in a spirited affair that went back and forth until the Wildcats turned it on late and pulled away to down the Hawks by a final score of 45-29. No matter the score, a good time was had by all and rest assured that the Hawks will be back next season and primed for action. (Photos by Mark Carpenter)