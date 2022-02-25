Submitted News

North Adams High School Beta Club members recently completed outstanding performances at the State Beta Club Convention.

• Anna Armstrong – 9th Grade Agriculture Test, 1st place

• David Raines – 10th Grade Agriculture Test, 1st place

• Libby Meyer – 11th Grade Agriculture Test, 1st place

• Ryan Shoemaker – 12th Grade Agriculture Test, 1st place

• Connor Young – 9th Grade Science Test, 1st place

• Halena Caudill – 9th Grade Social Studies Test, 3rd place

• Breestin Schweikart – 9th Grade Math Test, 3rd place

• Easton Daulton – 10th Grade Science Test, 3rd place

• Logan Shupert – 10th Grade Social Studies Test, 2nd place

• Alex Shupert – 11th Grade Math Test, 1st place

• Morgan Shupert – 12th Grade Math Test, 2nd place

• Nathaniel Day – 11th Grade Social Studies Test, 1st place

• Katelynn Boerger, Tatum Grooms, Karlie Kennedy, Anna Armstrong – Freshman Problem Solving Test, 1st place

• Tori Roessler and Kaitlyn Schumacher – Technology, 1st place

• Josie Taylor – Division 2, Three Dimensional Design, 1st place

• Carson Chaney – Division 2, Creative Writing, 3rd place

• Kirsten Campbell – Division 1, Black and White Photo, 2nd place and Division 1, Digital Art, 1st place

•Alanna Mays – Division 1, Drawing, 1st place

• Madi Hesler – Division 1, Fiber Arts, 2nd place

• Harlee Brand – Division 1, Mixed Media art, 2nd place

• Kyla Mahon – Division 1, Recyclable Art, 2nd place

• Shaye Goon – Division 1, Woodworking, 1st place

• Sydney Figgins – Division 2, Black and White Photo, 3rd place

• Morgan Kell – Division 2, Color photo, 3rd place

• Daisy Holt – Division 2, Fiber Arts, 3rd place

• Garrett Bunn – Division 2, Mixed Media, 1st place

• T.J. Holt – Division 2, Painting, 1st place

• Declan Metz – Division 2, Recyclable Art, 2nd place

• Tori Roessler – Performing Arts, Soloist, 1st place

• Josie Taylor, T.J. Holt, Kirsten Campbell, Jacob Campbell – Campaign Skit, 1st place

• Jadyn Wright, Josie Taylor, Madi Hesler, Myla Toole, Alyssa Kendall, Reese Meyer, Daisy Holt, Olivia Wright, Savannah Boschert, Abby Hubbard, Kirsten Campbell and Jacob Campbell – Performing Arts, Group Dance, 1st place

• Alyssa Kendall, Ally Williams, Morgan Blythe, Kelsey Cornette, Tori Roessler – Portfolio, 1st place.

• T.J. Holt, Abby Hubbard, Jadyn Wright, Olivia Wright, Alyssa Kendall, Josie Taylor, Kirsten Campbell, Brooke Robinson, and Jacob Campbell- Living Literature, 2nd place

Skylar Stapleton from NAHS was also elected as the new Beta Club State President.

All of these students have earned the right to move on and compete at the National Convention this summer in Nashville, Tennessee.

*Pictured with this report are photos of the NAHS students at the Beta convention and some of their award-winning work.