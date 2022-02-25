Albert Curtis Henson, 81 of Lynx, Ohio passed away at his residence surrounded by loved ones on February 24, 2022 at 8:14 p.m.

He enjoyed anything to do with outdoors, hunting and fishing, he always enjoyed the little things like spending time with his family and friends. And that’s what we loved most about him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Artemus Henson and Martha Lee (Creech) Henson from Bracken County, Kentucky: his son, Raymond Henson from Dayton, Ohio; two sisters, Loudean Miles from Dayton, Ohio and Alma Henson from Dayton, Ohio.

He is survived by and leaves behind his fiancé Ann Blevins of Lynx, Ohio; one son, Randy Henson from Dayton, Ohio; three other sons from Kentucky; two daughters, Michelle (Dials) Blevins and Jason Montgomery from Blue Creek, Ohio and Elizabeth Chamblin and Jeffrey from West Union, Ohio; one other daughter from Dayton, Ohio; one sister, Alpha Powers of Xenia, Ohio; He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Jericho Reynolds of Lynx, Ohio, Ciara Dials and her fiancé Stephen Musser from Lynx, Ohio, and Hunter Dials from Lynx, Ohio; three step grandchildren, Lexi Montgomery, Kayley Montgomery and J.J. Montgomery from West Union, Ohio; and one special great granddaughter, Jemma Nichole; and many great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Silas Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Stepp Cemetery. Visitation will be the day of the service from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.