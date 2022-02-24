By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

This year, Adams County 4-H willboast two recipients at the annual Bob Evans Farms Ohio 4-H Recognition Luncheon on March 12. Joy Bauman will receive the Alumni Award, and Matthew Swearingen will receive the Teen of the Year Award.

Kristy Watters, Adams County 4-H educator of the OSU extension office, nominated both recipients. Joy Bauman was a 10-year 4-H member in Coshocton, where she volunteered after her 4-H career ended. She is an advisor with the Buckeye Barn Busters 4-H Club, head advisor of the Adams County 4-H Junior Leaders, and recent past president of the Adams County 4-H Advisory Committee. Baumann is also an OSU employee. Watters described Bauman as a creative “idea person” who is also highly detail-oriented. She is a big part of the Adams County 4-H program. Watters added, “Joy has a heart for our youth in the county.” When asked what insight she would offer to another 4-H member, Baumann stated, “Seek out and take advantage of the many opportunities 4-H has to offer. While I love fairs, there is much more to 4-H than participating in the county fair. There are so many learning opportunities, but some of the best opportunities are when you get a chance to meet others and build a network of friends that last a lifetime.”

Senior Matthew Swearingen attends Manchester High School and takes college classes. He is a member of the Bentonville Buckeyes 4-H Club, Adams County Junior Leaders, Adams County 4-H Advisory Committee, and Ohio 4-H Teen Leadership Council. Watters said Swearingen was quiet and reserved but was interested in getting more involved in 4-H when she first met him. He became a 4-H camp counselor, the Adamson County Junior Fair King, and an Ohio State Junior Fair Board member and serves in 4-H leadership roles at the state and national levels. Swearingen was inducted into the 4-H Teen Hall of Fame in 2021, which is why the 4-H Teen of the Year award in 2022 was surprising. He said he was dumbfounded when he received the news. Swearingen stated, “My biggest advice to others in 4-H is don’t be afraid to say yes to something new. You never know what path it could lead you to down the road.”

Congratulations, Joy, Matthew, and the Adams County 4-H.