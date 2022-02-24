By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Manchester Local School District Board of Education met in a regular session on February 9 at Manchester High School. The meeting called to order with roll call, a moment of silence followed by the Pledge of Allegiance. The board approved the agenda with a motion by Dave McFarland and second by Joel Hanson, followed by an all yes vote, motion carried.

Superintendent Brian Rau reported on some of their initiatives regarding the vaping issue. These include a vaping grant, collaboration with Adams County Regional Medical Foundation, “INDEPTH” (Intervention for Nicotine Dependence: Education, Prevention, Tobacco, and Health) program (a 4-session course that offered as an alternative to suspension/expulsion), N.O.T. (Not on Tobacco) Program which is a voluntary 10-session course for students that want to quit vaping/tobacco products, Vape Take Back Days where students can turn in the vapes without penalty, Digital Push Ads, a “Vape-Free School” banner contest in February. Y.B.C. (Youth Built Change) will continue to address substance use. Later this month, guest speaker Marla Ayers will address the dangers of social media, peer pressure, and taking unknown medications/substances.

Caroline Grooms-Lowe gave an update on the 21st Century Grant Afterschool Program.

Eva Elliott gave the treasurer’s report providing updates on the National School Lunch Program, which started in January. Meal reimbursement for lunch is 24.5 cents per meal, and reimbursement for breakfast is 14.25 cents per meal.

Elliott reported a $2000 annual scholarship donated by Mr. Glenn Fietz in memory of his mother, a 1949 Graduate of M.H.S., and his grandfather, a teacher at M.H.S. from the 1940s through the 1960s. The Boarded accepted and established this scholarship via a Franklin Templeton Donor Advised Fund account named “The Fietz and Sininger Family Fund” to be transferred to the Karen K. Ballengee Educational Foundation and distributed to a qualifying Manchester High School student. Hanson motioned to accept the scholarship with a second by Roddy Farley followed by an all yes vote, motion carried.

McFarland motioned, and Hanson seconded to approve the January 2022 financial reports. Also, they set the cost of the E.T.S./Praxis Paraprofessional Aide Test to be administered at Manchester Local School District at $55.00 per test. They accepted donations from Melanie McDaniel and Julie Ball for the H.S. Theatre Program. All members voted yes, motion carried.

The board’s agenda included a report from Dana Pollock on Manchester High School. She and Mrs. Wilkins are working on a master schedule for the 2022-2023 school year. Mrs. Wilkins is researching A.P. courses and looking at certifications to offer students. State A.I.R. testing begins on April 5, 2022, and runs through April 29, 2022. The senior BETA convention will take place this month.

Nick Roberts reported on Manchester Elementary, saying the students and teachers did a great job on the fall third grade testing.

Director of Student Services Cheri McClanahan announced that the sectional tournament for the varsity girls’ basketball team would be played at Eastern Pike H.S. on Saturday, February 12 at 1:00 p.m. The varsity boys’ team will play at Green H.S. on Tuesday, February 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be available on the OHSAA ticket site. The second round of bus inspections will take place on February 16.

Rules for public participation in board meetings will be limited to 30 minutes. Folks who wish to address the board should fill out a request and give it to the Board President before the meeting. Each person shall be limited to 3 minutes per subject. The board reserves the right to waive the time limit.

The board approved the special board meeting minutes of January 19, 2022, and the organizational/regular board meeting minutes of January 12, 2022. Mr. Owen Applegate made the motion seconded by McFarland. All members voted yes, motion carried.

The board entered executive session at 7:01 p.m. per a motion by McFarland and second by Hanson. All members voted yes, motion carried. The board was back in regular session at 8:47 p.m.

Superintendent Recommendations were as follows:

2022-036: Resolution to Authorize OHSAA Membership which authorized the 2022-2023 Membership between MLSD and the Ohio High School Athletic Association. McFarland made the motion, Hanson seconded. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-037: Resolution to Expand Employment of Substitute Teachers Pursuant to Ohio Senate Bill 1. The board approved the resolution with a motion from Hanson, seconded by Farley. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-038: Resolution to Approve 2021-22 Field Trip. The board approved the Senior Beta Convention field trip held in Columbus, Ohio. McFarland made the motion, seconded by Applegate. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-039: Resolution to Approve Volunteer. The board approved Sherry Bellar Gayheart as an Academic/Theatre volunteer for the 2021-2022 school year. Hanson made the motion, seconded by McFarland. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-040: Resolution to Accept Supplemental Resignation. The board accepted the resignation of John Grossheim from his Senior Beta Advisor supplemental position effective January 25, 2022. McFarland made the motion, seconded by Applegate. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-041 Resolution to Approve Supplemental Contract. The board hired Jennifer Dunn as the High School Senior Beta Advisor on a prorated basis for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. Hanson made the motion, seconded by Applegate. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-042: Resolution to Employ Classified Substitutes. The board approved employing the following classified employees for the 2021-22 school year and all other classified substitute positions on an as-needed basis: Tiffany Rothwell, parapro, Donnie Kinhalt, custodian, Mitchell Blythe, custodian. Hanson made the motion, seconded by McFarland. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-043: Resolution to Approve Sarah McFarland as an Approved 21st Century Grant Staff Member. The board approved Sarah McFarland for the 2021-22 21st Century After-School Program. McFarland made the motion, seconded by Hanson. All members voted yes, motion carried.

2022-044: Resolution to Set Special Board Meetings. The board set a schedule for special board meetings at Manchester High School for personnel and personnel evaluations. The sessions are Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. McFarland made the motion, seconded by Hanson. All members voted yes, motion carried.

The board discussed the Effective School Board Award Application. The application is a checklist required each year from the Ohio School Board Association. Following the evaluation, the board is deemed an effective board of education.

Farley made a motion to adjourn the meeting at 9:09 p.m., Hanson seconded the motion. All members voted yes, motion carried.