t is hard to believe but February is almost in the books, and I can honestly say, I am not sorry to see it go. If I could describe the month of February in any way it would be very similar to riding a roller coaster, with 60°F one day and 20° F the next, ice, heavy rain, strong winds, old man winter through it all at us. With that said I sure am glad that my profession does not depend on predicting the weather even though I do receive multiple questions relating to weather and its effect on agriculture. With March around the corner many producers are looking ahead to new growing season. The planters are in the barn hitched up and ready to roll but will the weather allow it? According to Jim Noel with the National Weather Service Station in Wilmington Ohio the spring outlook looks challenging. The current La Nina Weather pattern will keep its grips on southern Ohio well into early may meaning cool and wet conditions.

As farmers challenging springs have become a new normal, but spring 2022 has more challenges than normal. One challenge that many producers are facing this spring is pesticide availability. Many pesticides that farmers depend on this spring have not only doubled in price but have become very hard to purchase due to lack of availability or backlogs in shipping. This more than ever is a time to make sure our equipment is working properly to prevent waist of expensive products. Last week at my Weed University I discussed with producers the importance of calibrating your sprayer every season to make sure that it is working properly before heading to the field. Here is a quick check list to go through this winter while prepping your sprayer for spring applications.•If you have been able to purchase your pesticides, first read the labels to find the recommended rate, pressure, and required nozzle use. The label will also tell you the recommended volume per acre required.

• Inspect used nozzles for ware and check recommend pressure and out put with the manufacturing company. For instance, Hypro nozzle manufacture nozzle #XRC8004 has a recommended pressure of 40psi and output of 51 oz per minute or .40gallons per minute. Checking each nozzle on your sprayer by running water through the system to check if there is less than a 10% error. This would mean that your nozzles output is 45.9 oz per min compared to 51 or 56.1oz per min. Remember under application results in poor applications, over application equals waist.•Fill the sprayer tank ½ capacity of water then turn the sprayer system on. Check the sprayer currently for leaks, clogged nozzles, and properly working pump components.•Measure the distance between the nozzles on the boom most nozzles are 18-24 inches apart. This will allow you to know the distance that needs to be driven to calculate output per acre. Distances can be found at -http://ohioline.osu.edu/factsheet/fabe-520)

• Once you know your distance require to drive based on nozzle spacing then take it for a test run. Drive the distance and have a stopwatch to keep track of the time it takes to drive the distance. Once that is completed, park the sprayer, and then run the sprayer at the recommend nozzle pressure and the same amount of time and collect the fluid in a measure container in ounces. The resulting ounces will equate to gallons per acre. The room for error is recommended less than 5% each nozzle.

Some other details to disucss:

· General CRP Signup deadline is March 11 and CRP Grassland will be May 13. Contact your local Farm Service Agency to sign up or find out more about the programs. West Union FSA office – (937) 544-2033

· March 15- Crop Insurance sign up and Agriculture risk coverage ARC, price loss Coverage, election enrollment with the USDA FSA office. Contact me for assistance at (937) 544-2339.

· March 22 – Bull Buying School located at Gustin Family Farm, 4786 Spurgeon Hill Road, West Union. Topics include reading EPD’S, proper nutrition, importance of bull soundness exam, semen testing, and phenotype and structural soundness. Call OSU Extension Adams County to RSVP by March 15 (937)544-2339.

· 2022 Tobacco GAP recertification course will be March 31 at Rains Farm and Greenhouse, 10 a.m. – noon. This event will be open to both Adams and Brown County producers. Call the Adams County OSU Extension office to RSVP at (937) 544-2339.

· April 13, 6 – 8 p.m.- Small Ruminant School hosted by W-C Milling LLC, event location will be held at the Seaman Community Center, 17806 State Route 247, Seaman, Ohio. Please RSVP by April 6 by calling the Adams County Extension office at (937) 544-2339.