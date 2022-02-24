By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

The 2021-22 season came to an end on Friday, February 18 for Coach Josh Arey and his Peebles Indians as they ventured to South Webster High School to battle the home standing Jeeps in a Division IV sectional championship game. The Indians had earned that title game berth with a 72-40 win over Portsmouth Clay earlier in the week, but faced a much taller task literally facing the Jeeps and their talented 6’7” freshman Eli Roberts.

Undaunted, the Indians kept things interesting through the first quarter, getting two buckets apiece from Alan McCoy and Zane Porter to trail only 15-11 after one, but things went downhill after that.

In the second frame, Porter found the range for a pair of three-pointers, but that wasn’t enough to match the quartet of treys that the Jeeps fired in. South Webster won the second quarter 20-13 and at the halftime break, the Indians were dealing with a double digit deficit, trailing 35-24.

Both teams came out of the intermission with some offensive firepower, but the Tribe couldn’t get enough stops on the defensive end to make any kind of dent in the South Webster lead. Peebles put up 20 points in the third period, with McCoy and Mason sims getting 5 apiece. Unfortunately for the locals, the Jeeps posted 22 in the third quarter, led by 9 from the big man Roberts. That left the home team in front 57-44 after three.

Still within striking distance, the Indians made a valiant effort in the final eight minutes but the gap was too large to overcome. Peebles got four free throws from Elijah Jones plus baskets off the bench from Chris Oldfield and Gage Grooms, but it wasn’t going to be enough as the Jeeps claimed the 75-57 sectional title win and advanced to the Division IV district tournament.

In their final outing of the season, the Indians were led in scoring by junior Zane Porter with 18 points, with senior teammate Alan McCoy tossing in 14. Zane Knechtly and Mason Sims each scored 6.

The Jeeps placed four player in double figures, paced by 25 points from Trae Zimmerman. The aforementioned Roberts added 20, with Cam Carpenter and Brady Blizzard getting 12 and 10 points respectively. The Jeeps hit 8 three-pointers in the win and were 23-29 from the charity stripe.

The Indians finished the year with an overall 9-13 record, but with an optimistic future as they lose just two valuable seniors, McCoy and Elijah Jones, and will have four starters returning.

BOX SCORE

Peebles

11 13 20 13 —57

South Webster

15 20 22 18 —75

Peebles (57): Jones 0 4-4 4, Beckham 0 0-2 0, Sims 2 1-2 6, McCoy 6 2-4 14, Porter 6 4-6 18, Reed 1 0-0 2, Grooms 1 0-0 2, Oldfield 2 1-2 5, Knechtly 1 4-4 6, Team 19 16-24 57.

S. Webster (75): Zimmerman 7 7-9 25, Shupert 1 0-2 3, Carpenter 3 4-4 12, Blizzard 5 0-1 10, Roberts 5 9-9 20, Collins 1 3-4 5, Team 22 23-29 75.

Three-Point Goals:

Peebles (3)- Sims 1, Porter 2

S. Webster (8): Zimmerman 4, Shupert 1, Carpenter 2, Roberts 1