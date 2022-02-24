By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Back on December 16 when their record stood sub-.500 at 3-4, Coach Ryan Unger and his North Adams eighth grade boys basketball team didn’t look or feel like much of a threat to win anything, but that all quickly changed. From that point on, Coach Unger and his troops righted the ship and won their last 10 games and in the process captured the bog school division championship of the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and then swept through three games to also claim the SHAC Tournament title.

“We talked over Christmas break about coming out and being the team nobody wanted to play and every game worked at getting better and being that team,” said Coach Unger. “The boys bought into what we were teaching and showed up every day at practice ready to get better.”

After closing the regular season with a win at home over Fairfield that left then with an 8-3 conference mark, the Green Devils began tournament play with a 47-28 win over Lynchburg and a 46-26 win over Eastern Brown in the semi-finals, setting up a championship match up with Whiteoak, a team that had knocked off North Adams 33-29 on December 16.

In that tournament title game, played on February 17 at Fairfield High School, the Devils took control early, leading 8-6 after the first quarter of play on the strength of a pair of three-point buckets from Preston Call. In the second stanza, the Devils got two more three-balls, another from Call and one from Dalton Pence and took a 20-13 lead into the halftime locker room.

Call continued his long distance barrage in the third quarter, hitting another trifecta as the two teams played an even six minutes, leaving the Devil sup 26-19 heading into the final period of action. There were some tense moments for Coach Unger and his team in the final six minutes, but behind Call’s fifth three-pointer of the game , a bucket by Bradley Rhoden, and two free throws from Colin Tolle, held on to cut down the nets as SHAC tournament champions with the 35-30 triumph.

Preston Call led the championship win with 16 points, all but one of those coming from beyond the three-point arc. Colin Tolle added 8 for the winners.

The eighth grade Devils finished 13-4 overall, 8-3 in conference action.

BOX SCORE

Whiteoak

6 7 6 11- 30

North Adams

8 12 6 9 —35

Whiteoak (30): Hamilton 3 1-3 7, Igo 1 0-0 2, Scott 2 0-0 5, Blair 1 1-4 3, Brandenburg 5 3-6 13, Team 12 5-13 30.

N. Adams (35): Eldridge 1 0-2 2, Hesler 1 0-0 2, Pence 1 1-4 4, Rhoden 1 1-2 3, Tolle 3 2-2 8, Call 5 1-4 16, Team 12 5-14 35.

Three-Point Goals:

Whiteoak (1)- Scott 1

N. Adams (6)- Call 5, Pence 1