By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The West Union Police Department was called to an attempted robbery in progress on Saturday, February 19 at the Dollar General store in West Union. According to Lieutenant Ryan Myers from the WUPD, the suspect had a knife but was unsuccessful in her attempt to obtain cash or merchandise. A Dollar General employee defended herself, and when the police arrived, the suspect had fled. Dollar General employees were not able to comment to the media at this time.

The suspect wore a maroon jacket, white surgical pants, and leggings.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call (937) 544-2314 ext. 1.