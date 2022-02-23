Melissa M. Cullum, 52 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Bethesda North Hospital, in Cincinnati.

Melissa was born in Washington Court House, on June 8, 1969, the daughter of Carlotta (Creech) and the late Milton Conley. Melissa worked in a factory.

Melissa was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband, Daryn Cullum; and two sons, Mason Cullum of West Union and Stephen Cullum of Wilmington. She also leaves her mother, Carlotta Conley of Washington Court House; a brother, John Conley, also of Washington Court House; and a sister, Mary Seitz of Bloomingburg, Ohio.

The family is planning a memorial service for a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Lewis-Sullivan Funeral Home.