Vernon “Dale” Nichols, 85 years of age, of Seaman, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at his residence.

Dale was born on December 5, 1936, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Rodney E and Lula Mae (Gordley) Nichols. He worked for 20 years for McCall’s Printing, in Dayton, Ohio. Dale also ran his own tractor repair shop for over 24 years. He attended the Church of God in Peebles, Ohio.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Bobby Nichols and Rodney Nichols, and a sister, Kathleen Arey. He is survived by his wife, Edith (Estes) Nichols, whom he married on November 19, 1960. He also leaves two sons, Vernon Dale Nichols, Jr. of Blue Creek and Anthony Wayne Nichols of Seaman; as well as two daughters, Shari Back of Dayton and Susan (Brian) Shoemaker of Seaman; and a sister, Juanita Ely of Williamsburg, Ohio. Dale will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of God. Harold Keaton will officiate the service. Burial will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.