Gene Hackney, 75, of Aberdeen, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born April 9, 1946, in Grundy, Virginia, last surviving son of the late Lundy and Hettie Deel Hackney. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patty Donreda Spencer Hackney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin girls, Gabrielle and Abigail Hackney; six brothers and two sisters.

Gene honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Korea. He was an Operations Supervisor for DP&L for 51 years. Gene, having never met a stranger, was friends with everyone and was “Papaw” to all children. He loved people and cutting up and joking with them, playing cornhole, horseshoes, fishing, sitting around a fire and drinking coffee in the morning. Gene always had the right thing to say in any situation. He fell in love with his adored wife when he was only 9 years old and was never apart from each other except the 21 months he was in the Army.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Scott (Deisa) Hackney, Chris (Heather) Hackney and Frank (Jessica) Hackney; grandchildren, Sierra, Taylor, Tyler (Nina), Canaan, Caroline Grace, Raquel, Maleigha, Travis and Zander as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Funeral servicse will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 25 at the funeral home with Pastor Owen Applegate officiating.

Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery.