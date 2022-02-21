Crystal Ann Newman, nee Jones, 56 of Elyria, Ohio, beloved wife of Barrett T. (Tom) Newman and mother of Jadon T. Newman, also of Elyria, went to her eternal home in Heaven, February 16, 2022.

She was the daughter of John Lee Jones and the late Helen Caryl Jones, nee Singleton, of Manchester, Ohio. She was born in West Union, Ohio on December 15, 1965. She was married to Barrett on August 14, 2003 in Cleveland, Ohio. She is survived by two grown sons, Ronald G. Dickens of Elyria, Ohio and Troy W. Dickens of Maysville, Kentucky, and grandchildren Landon, Lucas (Ronnie), and Kinsleigh (Troy).

She is also survived by her sister and brother in law, Pam Wood and Rob Wood of Maysville, Kentucky, and her brother and sister in law, John Michael Jones and Diane Jones of Manchester, Ohio, as well as nieces, Cherish Wood, Staci Clements, Amanda Hopkins (Josh), Abigail Wood, and nephew Timothy Jones. She is also survived by great nieces Rileigh, Raelynn, Hallie, Bentlee, and Adeline, and great nephews Lane and Jaxson. She is loved and will be greatly missed by the Helphestine family, her father-in-law George J. Newman, and her sisters-in-law Leslie E. Downs and Pamela Newman Benedict.

Crystal was preceded in death by her mother Helen Caryl Jones, mother-in-law Joann H. Newman, and her special cousin Rhonda Purdin, who was like a sister. Crystal adored her family and was crazy about the UK Wildcats Basketball team, who she referred to as “my boys”. Crystal loved to sing hymns and southern gospel music. She worked most recently for Lorain County Health & Dentistry.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 24 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 18001 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio, followed by inurnment.

A celebration of life will take place in her hometown of Manchester, Ohio on Saturday, February 26 at 1 p.m., at Island Creek Methodist Church for family and friends in the area.

Donations may be sent to: The Foundation for Women’s Cancer (FWC).