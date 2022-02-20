Sandra Ann Compton, 72, of Peebles, Ohio passed away on February 16, 2022 at Edgewood Manor of Lucasville. She was born March 6, 1949 in Grove City. She was preceded in death by husband, Paul Dean Compton; parents Rueben “Albert” and Leatha (Wilkins) Miller; and several brothers and sisters.

Sandra is survived by four children, Eric (Jamie) Compton, Aaren (Michelle) Compton, Paula Compton and Rick Compton; 12 grandchildren, Hannah, Joseph, Raven, Savanna, Ashlyn, Jake, Nick, Brittany, Madison, Amanda, Amber and Michael; special friend, Ted Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Sandra loved cooking for her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends. She attended Louisville Community Church. She also enjoyed her cats and doing arts and crafts. She will be missed by all who knew her

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at Dunkard Ridge Cemetery, 11474 Butler Road, Hillsboro, Ohio 45693.

The public graveside funeral and interment is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery. Pastor Michael Weisman will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. serves the family.