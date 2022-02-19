By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It was enough for Mayor B. J. Goodwin, some council members, and the Village of Manchester Council meeting attendees on February 8.

Mayor B.J. Goodwin called the meeting to order at 7:08 p.m., followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call.Goodwin asked if members had read the minutes from the last meeting. Councilman Troy Jolly asked the council members to note the section regarding going with The People’s Defender or The Informer. He said that there had been a 4 to 2 vote. Jolly stated that the actual reading had councilwoman Gidget Applegate voting in favor of The Informer. He asked Applegate if she abstained or voted yes. Applegate confirmed that she had abstained. Jolly also wanted to clarify that he was not the owner of the Informer, stating that it sold in early 2015. Kayla Bowman, the Manchester clerk, then requested to table the minutes until she checked the recording of the last meeting. Shaun Francis made a motion to table the minutes, and Regina Adams seconded the motion. All members voted yes, motion carried.

During the call to the public, Mike Crummie asked if Manchester had a law or ordinance regarding vagrants or homeless individuals. A conversation ensued regarding the village issues due to individuals hanging on the streets. Francis made a motion for Solicitor Tony Baker to research this issue. Christine Henderson seconded the motion. Motion carried.

Visitor Randy Adams mentioned the Founder’s Cemetery and three trees that had fallen. He inquired as to who owned the cemetery and wanted to know if the town was bidding out removing the trees. According to the Deed of Records, Baker stated that The Eternal Order of the Odd Fellows owns Founder’s Cemetery. The Cemetery has fallen to the village to maintain because the Order has stopped maintaining. A conversation followed regarding respect for property. Baker said he would need to contact the Order’s headquarters in Illinois. Adams also noted that bids and contracts for jobs in Manchester should be open to other people and not just one person. Henderson communicated the trees were addressed on two different occasions. She explained that the street department was aware and needed to put up bids to remove them. Adams also questioned action about potholes. The Mayor will ask the street commissioner, who was not present.

Visitor Tim Dever questioned the rising water rates. Mayor Goodwin explained that the increase was due to the grant received. The grant is around $ 2.4 million. Fire Chief Rick Bowman clarified that the $ 2.4 million “free money” is to the village. He continued that it will take long before those monies are amortized. A big issue is the water lines, especially at the lower end of Manchester and along the river; these lines are cast iron, old, and deteriorating. Many of the cast iron lines break during the winter. The plastic lines are more durable. A follow-up question was whether mobile homes coming into Manchester receive inspections by the state. Jolly explained that mobile homes, 2012 and newer, should be inspected. The problem is that Manchester doesn’t have anyone to check.

Visitor Kevin Walters was the next person to address the Council. He began with a question about how members of the council should act. He asked if a certain standard was expected and asserted that they were elected officials. Of expected behavior, Walters said, “I believe it is a direct reflection of our village.” He maintained that he had brought a complaint form to the Council and Mayor in July 2021. At the time, the council could not act because of pending legal action. With the legal action resolved, he brought it back to the Council and Mayor to investigate. He explained that evidence on bodycam videos at the Sheriff’s Office showed individuals on his personal property accosting and verbally assaulting him. He requested, following an investigation, this complaint form be addressed and an official document placed in Councilman Jolly’s permanent record. He presented a verbal complaint saying, “Myself and my crew last week were accosted again and verbally abused and harassed by Councilman Jolly in a public place, in a public parking lot while we were performing our duties as an emergency crew.” Mr. Jolly interrupted Mr. Walters, and Walters responded by telling him, “I’m talking, you be quiet while I’m talking.” Walters expanded that Jolly might have a personal problem with him, but Jolly needed to be held accountable for wrongdoing as a representative of the village. Walters wants the council to review these complaints and issue a formal article in Jolly’s council file.

Inquiries regarding the complaint about Jolly followed. The incident occurred in the Dollar General parking lot. Jolly relayed that this situation has been ongoing and continued that a couple of the council members wanted to address Walter’s dismissal (from his former job), but the council would not allow them. He expressed that perhaps with the new Mayor and solicitor, they could address these issues. Jolly elaborated his disappointment over the past several months with disrespect from outside of area residents and the state. He stated, “We are members here who have been elected to serve for only a measly $1800 a year.” To that, Walters interjected, “Don’t do it.” Jolly carried on, “This job actually cost me money to sit here if you want me to be quite frank with you.” He explained the difference between the upstairs court and the downstairs court in Adams County. He said that he would be pulling a public record request of the upstairs court hearing he was referencing and show a vast difference between the upstairs probate court and the downstairs court. Motioning his hand towards attendees, Jolly said, “We’ve got a man that has gone around and chased our life squad while they were doing jobs. I mean, this is the character that we’re talking about.” Adams interrupted and said, “I think we need to stop!” After a short exchange, Mayor Goodwin pounded her gavel and interjected, “That’s enough.”

The meeting resumed with administrative reports. Mayor Goodwin reported meeting with IBI and discussing the storm sewer and sewer phases. She will meet with them again next week to discuss sewer phase 5.

Solicitor Baker is working on a monument for Founder’s Cemetery. The village does not have ownership or authority and must obtain that from the Eternal Order of Odd Fellows. The village could acquire the cemetery. The acquisition would not be costly, but the maintenance expenses could be significant. Baker stated that he is willing to inquire about purchasing if the council wishes. Applegate asked if the Historical Society had been approached to buy the Cemetery. Baker agreed that Applegate could discuss this matter with the Historical Society to determine if they wanted to purchase or be a part.

Baker is also working on the rules of Council and the lineation of duties.

Jolly asked if Baker had checked on the issue discussed at the last council meeting regarding the County Commissioners and their counsel. Jolly clarified he was speaking of the former solicitor, Mr. Maye s. Jolly heard that Mayes had told councilwoman Adams that they should not be going into the lawsuit. Baker explained that while he wasn’t disputing anyone’s recollection, it was not precisely how Mayes meant to communicate. Jolly then said he had spoken with the attorney from Cincinnati that shares the same sentiments as Baker, Tom, and the folks from West Union, agreeing that they were not advised to “get away” from the lawsuit. Adams interjected, “That’s here nor there – let’s just go on.” Baker stated, his only issue in recommending what he recommended was they had contractual obligations to fulfill and to do that, needed at least 90 days.

Mayes was meeting at West Union tgat evening discussing the increase of their covering Adams County EMS. Some calls are going to West Union instead of Adams County directly. Baker said his qualm is that they are not getting compensated at the old contract rate, which doesn’t honor what our folks do. Baker is willing to meet with the Commissioners regarding this matter. Jolly said he was told that the Adams County squad would be “hands-off” in Manchester, but that’s not what was happening. He expanded that things seem relaxed and that only one or two crews are continuing to arrive at Manchester’s contracted scenes. He concluded that some crew members were still racing the Manchester squad cars to get to scenes, and he was concerned about safety. Kevin Walters interjected, asking the Mayor’s permission to address the derogatory comments about him.

Francis firmly inserted, “I am sick and tired of coming to meetings and everybody complaining and fighting.” He continued, “We are elected officials. We work for the Village of Manchester – you people, okay. And smacking each other in the face every meeting is not what we need to be doing.” Francis then stated that Chief Bowman had a plan. Until the plan is in place, West Union gets their calls, and the county is their backup. He closed by reminding everyone that they needed to work together.

Clerk Kayla Bowman began her finance report with the December and January reconciliation. She received an email regarding two USDA loans that may save interest. Bowman began to discuss the numbers for EMS. Councilman Jolly cut in with a motion for the council to go into executive session regarding the EMS issue. He felt an executive session was necessary per a pending lawsuit and an Adams County life squad member sitting in the audience.

Baker stated that the council had to address the motion for the executive session and asked for a second. Since the information was public record and there was nothing regarding the litigation, there was no second motion to the executive session.

Bowman addressed the council with financials for EMS. She wanted to make it clear that she was only reporting facts. Bowman prepared a packet of appropriations and revenues comparing February 7, 2021, and February 7, 2022. The comparison showed spending of 29,019.00 in 2021 and 36,029.26 in 2022 (actual 38,029.26 counting rent due). The revenue comparison revealed $28,790.09 for 2021 and $24,862.69 in 2022. Thus, revenue is $3927.40 less while spending is $9010.26 more in 2022. She cautioned the council to consider these numbers as they proceeded. Francis mentioned that the commissioners had taken $120,000 (non-renewal of EMS contract) from the village revenue. Bowman clarified that out of the approximate $28,000 of revenue in 2021, $10,000 was from the contract in 2021, and billing brought in 18,000. In 2022, the billing brought in $24,000, giving them a $6000.00 increase in billing revenue but still overall less than 2021.

Francis said the squad stepped up and did well with a skeleton crew. He suggested a motion for Chief Bowman to hire a full-time paramedic to cut overtime expenses. Clerk Bowman pointed out the employee payroll increased $2,400, and the volunteer payroll increased $1,900. A discussion followed to analyze the feasibility of hiring a part-time paramedic.

Mayor Goodwin spoke for the Street Commissioner reporting the village was low on salt, and it would likely be July before they could obtain more.

Chief Bowman and Marla Striblen gave Fire Department and EMS runs for the month.

Chief Bowman reported for the Board of Public Affairs, explaining that the water rate increase is reasonable for the money generated. The sewer plants have brought in over 15 million dollars. The sewer plant is relatively new, and most lines are new. There are a few things to tie up in phase five. He mentioned the new water line deal and rate increase. Adams asked how many people could be on one meter. There was a brief discussion regarding meters and empty spots using sewage, followed by trailers, RVs, and enforcing fire hazards. Jolly indicated that there was a law on the books regarding RVs. He stated folks must park an RV up to six months (then removed one way or the other), possess valid tags, be at least 21 feet long, and be hooked up to water and sewer. A member of the community inquired about who would enforce. Jolly replied, “I’ve got an answer for that, but I’m booed every time I say that.” He said that they needed an entity to enforce. Baker said an alternative exists by establishing a zoning commission, committee, an officer to implement. “We need to get a full set of zoning ordinances.”

Visitor Rex Allen said they are putting up a camera at the recycling center in the next couple of weeks to discourage inappropriate dumping.

Special bills included IBI group for sanitary sewer phase 4 $9,960 and IBI group $22,110 for water line replacements. Henderson made a motion to pay these bills. Francis seconded the motion. All members were in favor, motion carried. Henderson made a motion to pay regular bills, and Applegate seconded. All members were in favor, motion carried.

Next on the agenda was unfinished business 2022-1, an ordinance establishing water utility rates for the Village of Manchester third reading and 2022-2 an ordinance establishing sewer utility rates for the Village of Manchester third reading. Jolly noted a typo on both ordinances, “Whereas the state of Ohio Office of the Auditor has placed village under the designation of fiscal emergency,” and asked that they delete the terminology “fiscal emergency” and replace it with “declaring the same as an emergency”.

Henderson initially made a motion to accept the ordinance 2022-1, then withdrew and made a motion to suspend the rules. Francis seconded. All members were in favor, motion carried. Henderson motioned to approve 2022-1 as amended with deletions. Adams seconded. All members were in favor except Jolly, who voted no. Motion passed.

Francis made a motion on 2022-2 to suspend rules. Adams seconded. All members were in favor, motion passed.

Adams made a motion to approve 2022-2 as amended with deletions. Henderson seconded. Jolly stated the public could speak before roll call. A gentleman inquired about the ordinance and was given an overview. Jolly indicated that it would raise the water rate by 6% every year. Adams further explained grants and fiscal responsibility. The roll was called, and all members favored except Jolly, who requested the record reflect he voted no. Motion passed.

Clerk Bowman requested a motion for the water line replacement project. Henderson made the motion seconded by Francis. All members were in favor, motion passed.

Under new business, Henderson motioned to accept the administrative assistant’s resignation. Francis seconded. All members were in favor. The council discussed advertising in The Informer or The People’s Defender for the position. Jolly said the Informer was cheaper. Adams made a motion to advertise in both papers and the website, and Henderson seconded the motion. All members were in favor, motion passed. Resumes will be due by March 4, 2022, at 1:00 p.m.

Baker submitted the committee list to members. Everyone agreed to their placements. Adams made a motion to accept the list, Francis seconded, and all were in favor.

Next was the 2022-3 Resolution authorizing council members to be updated for all financial accounts. Jolly made a motion to suspend the rules, Henderson seconded. All members were in favor, motion passed.

Jolly motioned to pass 2022-3, Henderson seconded. It was open for public discussion. All members were in favor, motion passed.

Jolly mentioned training for Council members held by the Ohio Municipal League.

Francis talked about putting a levy in place for the police department. He suggested that the finance committee meet with the Mayor and then put the levy into the village voters’ hands to decide. He also commented that he realized The People’s Defender receives the council minutes, and he made a motion that The Informer also receives them. Jolly seconded the motion. All members were in favor, motion passed.

Francis motioned to adjourn the meeting, Henderson seconded the motion.